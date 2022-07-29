Social media often reveal news or rumors about public figures. In this case she was the same protagonist to make public the new love story of the summer 2022, and to make it known that she has a new love. We are talking about the blue volleyball champion Paola Egonu.

Egonu, who had come out a few years ago telling about his story with a girl, has also repeatedly said that she is attracted to people regardless of gender, and that she does not rule out having affairs with boys.

The first photos of the holiday were published on his Instagram profile by the Polish player and relaunched by Egonu in a story on his account.

The player from Cittadella, who is 23, and who has recently dragged the blue to victory in the Nations League in Turkey, will play next season with Vakifbank in Istanbul. Filip also plays in Turkey, last year with Yeni Kiziltepe, starting next season with Develi Belediyespor.