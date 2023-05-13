Vondrušová swept the US Open winner. Muchová and Krejčíková are also advancing

Tennis player Karolína Muchová averted a match point and, after almost three hours, went through to the 3rd round at the clay tournament in Rome after winning over home Martina Trevisanová 3:6, 6:3, 7:5. Barbora Krejčíková, seeded ten, also managed the match of the second round, which was defeated by Danka Koviničová from Černá Hora and Markéta Vondroušová in an unfavorable situation 2:6, 1:4. On the other hand, Barbora Strýcová finished, who in the second tournament of her farewell tour was not enough for world number eight Maria Sakkariová from Greece and lost 1:6, 3:6.

