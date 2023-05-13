Home » Vondrušová swept the US Open winner. Muchová and Krejčíková are also advancing
Sports

Vondrušová swept the US Open winner. Muchová and Krejčíková are also advancing

by admin

Tennis player Karolína Muchová averted a match point and, after almost three hours, went through to the 3rd round at the clay tournament in Rome after winning over home Martina Trevisanová 3:6, 6:3, 7:5. Barbora Krejčíková, seeded ten, also managed the match of the second round, which was defeated by Danka Koviničová from Černá Hora and Markéta Vondroušová in an unfavorable situation 2:6, 1:4. On the other hand, Barbora Strýcová finished, who in the second tournament of her farewell tour was not enough for world number eight Maria Sakkariová from Greece and lost 1:6, 3:6.

See also  Sad, lonely and last Cagliari

You may also like

UTLAC TRAIL 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The details of the Suns internal strife are...

As Roland-Garros approaches, the hair-raising Carlos Alcaraz in...

Curva Davide Pieri: “we disregard what happened in...

HOCKEY WC: The Czechs initially won, the defending...

LeoVegas.News new partner of BoboTV in the theater...

Witsel resigned from the Belgian national team

Naples, how Giuntoli built the Scudetto — Sportellate.it

The Way of the Lord of the Rings,...

Cologne beat Hertha Berlin 5-2. Renjiu 3800 bet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy