news“>

news“>Civitanova Marche (Macerata), 12 May 2023

news“>Play Off, game 4 belongs to Lube. The 2023 Scudetto is awarded to Trento on Wednesday

news“>Matey Kaziyski in attack during the second set, lost only to the advantages (photo Trabalza)

The Finale Scudetto series will end on Wednesday 17 May at the BLM Group Arena with the fifth and decisive match, which will therefore assign the winner the Italian title of men’s volleyball 2022/23. This evening in Civitanova Marche, Itas Trentino was in fact unable to take advantage of the first of two opportunities to close the account, losing 1-3 in game 4 at the Eurosuole Forum in front of the hosts Cucine Lube.

The Gialloblù team will be able to try again in front of their fans in five days, taking advantage of the indications that emerged during the course of almost one hundred and ten minutes of the game, in which they were able to offer their best only in the central sets (second and third), instead yielding clearly first and partial fourth. Today’s regret for Lorenzetti’s team probably lies in having gone down 0-2 after giving the illusion of being able to even the score instead; a promising lead of 21-18 was not enough to get the 1-1, but once that fraction was sold, however, the victory came in the next one thanks to the excellent ideas of Michieletto (12 points with 2 aces) and Kaziyski (16 with 52 % and 4 full beats). At 1-2 the fuel ran out again and Civitanova returned to sink the blow with her serve (12 aces) and in attack (59% of the team), fundamentals that instead went too much alternating current in the Trentino midfield to hope to close the account in the series already tonight.

Below is the scoresheet for match 4 of the SuperLega Credem Banca 2023 Scudetto Play Off Final played tonight at the Eurosuole Forum in Civitanova Marche.

Cucine Lube Civitanova-Itas Trentino 3-1

(25-18, 27-25, 20-25, 25-16)

CUCINE LUBE: De Cecco, Yant 24, Anzani 8, Nikolov 7, Bottolo 11, Chinenyeze 9, Balaso (L); D’Amico, Gotthard, Gabi Garcia 14, Diamantini. In Subtle and Ambrose. Coach Gianlorenzo Blengini.

ITAS TRENTINO: Lavia 10, D’Heer 3, Kaziyski 16, Michieletto 12, Podrascanin 8, Sbertoli 5, Laurenzano (L), Nelli, Džavoronok 3. Ne Cavuto, Pace, Berger, Depalma. Herd Angelo Lorenzetti.

REFEREES: Caesar of Rome and Lot of Santa Lucia di Piave (Treviso).

DURABLE SET: 18′, 33′, 27′, 22′; tot 1h e 47′.

NOTE: 4,045 spectators, for a collection of 82,530 euros. Cucine Lube: 5 blocks, 12 aces, 19 serving errors, 6 action errors, 59% in attack, 41% (17%) in reception. Itas Trentino: 6 blocks, 7 aces, 9 serving errors, 9 action errors, 49% in attack, 45% (19%) in reception. MVP Yant.

Trentino Volley Srl

Press office