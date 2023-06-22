Vox claims to have reached an agreement with the PP to preside over the Parliament and the PP denies it

Zaragoza 06/22/2023 Act. at 23:22 CEST

The ‘popular’ Marta Fernández will occupy the presidency of the autonomous legislative body

Last minute changes in the negotiation of the Table of the Courts of Aragon. In an unlikely situation, the far-right party Vox assures that they have reached an agreement with the PP for the formation of the Table of the Cortes de Aragón for which the deputy Marta Fernández would be the president of Parliament. The PP assures, however, that the day has closed without agreement.

Until 11:00 p.m. this Thursday, it seemed that the time to reach an agreement had run out without the Popular Party having managed to tie an agreement with Vox for the Table of the Cortes that allows him to articulate a subsequent investiture pact for the Government of Aragon.

But An urgent statement from the far-right formation has turned everything upside down. So much so that in the PP they do not recognize the agreement and official sources have responded with “no comments” before the publication of the press release of the ultra formation. “We maintain that we have closed the day without an agreement,” official sources of the PP of Azcón have indicated as all response.

The situation is unprecedented just twelve hours after the formation of the future Aragonese Parliament, an institution that has always boasted of being the house of pact, dialogue and the word of all Aragonese.

An unprecedented situation in the history of the Cortes, where the usual thing is that the party that wins the elections ensures the votes for the constitution of Parliament before the day in question arrives.

A complex dialogue that ends in grotesque

The underground negotiations in recent days between Jorge Azcón’s popular supporters and the far-right formation, according to the PP, had not come to fruition late on Thursday. But shortly after, Vox comes out with a statement even giving names and surnames to the supposed future president of the Cortes de Aragón, the deputy elected by Zaragoza, Marta Fernández, who repeats in her second legislature.

A few hours before the constitutive session of the Cortes de Aragón begins in the eleventh legislature of democracy, it seemed that there was no an agreement that would allow the PP candidate to achieve an absolute majority to guarantee the Presidency of the Aragonese Parliament. Now the situation is critical, with Vox assuming the presidency of the institution and the PP denying the agreement.

A third way in Aragon

Late in the afternoon, the Aragonese case was too similar to that of Extremadura. Now it is unprecedented. The supposed future government partners contradict each other. The moment of truth arrives tomorrow, with a stupefied Parliament and the votes of the PAR and Teruel It also exists in the air.

Just four days ago, the popular María Guardiola lost the regional chamber in favor of the PSOE because she did not have the support of Vox. This Friday the PP can also have the PAR and Teruel Exists as allies, but none of these formations takes for granted a pact for the constitution of the Cortes of Aragon this Friday. In fact, at the end of this Thursday, sources from both formations assure that “there is no signed agreement” with the Aragonese PP.

However, Popular Party sources assured that The negotiations will resume first thing in the morning, and the three-way dialogue will continue, with Vox, Teruel Existe and the PAR. Azcón’s party has summoned its parliamentary group in the Cortes first thing in the morning, where it is also yet to decide who will be the spokesman for the new legislature and, even, who is the candidate to preside over the institution.

The presence of Buxadé

This Friday, the vice president of the ultra party, Jorge Buxadéhas summoned the media to announce the party’s position just fifteen minutes before the session begins.

An indication that seemed to show that there was little predisposition to the agreement with the Aragonese PP. The precedents indicated that in Extremadura and in the Region of Murcia there was also a previous press call from Vox, while in the Balearic Islands, where there was an agreement between the conservatives and the ultra formation, Buxadé did not attend the media before the vote was consummated. The declaration of intent, a few hours after the vote, did not invite optimism. And the grotesque brushes against Vox saying one thing and the PP the opposite.

The presence of Buxadé was one of the reasons for concern in the popular ranks. One of the toughest profiles of Vox who has not accepted the proposal that his people hold the vice-presidency of the autonomous Parliament in Aragon, being, with seven deputies, the third political force in the community. In fact, the statement from the ultra formation shows that they wanted the presidency of the Cortes.

While, in parallel, Talks continue very actively with both the PAR and Teruel Existe. Although the dramatic relationship with Vox could affect these agreements. Both parties were the passport of Jorge Azcón to avoid a photo alone of the PP with the extreme right. But the truth is that in the conservative ranks they are beginning to assume that Vox votes are necessary, especially for the investiture. A vote against the investiture of Azcón could lead to Aragonese politics to a blockade similar to the one that occurred in Extremadura.

tune without pact

From the Aragonese Party of Alberto Izquierdo they insisted yesterday on the “good harmony” of the negotiations with the PP, but both he and Tomás Guitarte, from Teruel Existe, deny that there is a closed pact that already guarantees their support for the Aragonese PP in this constitution of the courts.

“I said that the PAR would support the most voted list, which is that of the PP in the DPT. But until two days ago there was the possibility that the PSOE and Teruel Existe would join forces,” recalled Izquierdo, who insisted, for another hand, in which “it is not known who is the candidate to preside over the Cortes of Aragon” and, therefore, he has not yet decided the direction of his vote. In fact, the Aragonese formation will put special interest in the composition of the Table of the Cortes. At stake is what role is reserved for the parliamentary groups that will form the mixed groupits financing and its presence in the different parliamentary commissions.

Sources from Teruel Existe recalled that “there is no agreement signed with the PP”, although the possibilities of supporting their candidate “are on the table”. Its leader, Tomás Guitarte, dropped this Wednesday that the future of the institution could be revealed late this Thursday. But such an agreement did not come.

No one rules out that there may be a last minute pact to clarify the majority games before the final whistle. But what these last hours show is that Jorge Azcón’s PP depends more on what he would like from Vox and that the extreme right not only will not give up their abstention for free, but rather plays for free to tighten the screws on an Azcón who promised them much happier.

Hoy, the Courts live an unusual daywithout a clear majority to direct the course of the Aragonese Parliament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

