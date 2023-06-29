Home » Waldemar Kita was also placed in police custody by the Nantes judicial police.
In addition to Franck Kita, the deputy general manager of FC Nantes, the Nantes judicial police would also have summoned President Waldemar Kita, Wednesday, in the case of questionable transfers, according to information from West France. The boss of the Canaries spent several hours in police custody before being released.

These summons came the day after the placement in police custody of the intermediary Bakari Sanogo and Joaquim Batica, FFF agent of certain Nantes players. Judicial information was opened on June 29, 2022 on the counts of “illegal exercise of a sports agent activity by a national of a Member State or party to the agreement on the European economic area”, “false and use of forgery”, “misuse of corporate assets”, “laundering of aggravated tax evasion” and “laundering in an organized gang”.

