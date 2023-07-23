Walking barefoot: 8 sensory paths to try

Walking barefoot is good, and it’s not a matter of Hollywood stars like Emma Roberts who want to be hipsters within reach of the paparazzi: walking barefoot is an ancient, ancestral, beneficial and increasingly widespread practice. Sure, there’s a truly global tribe of barefooters who wouldn’t wear a pair of shoes for anything in the world and there are those who walk barefoot for pleasure and well-being as soon as they can. Which, undoubtedly, brings multiple benefits.

Why walking barefoot is good for you

Meanwhile of course the sensitivity found in the lower limbs: Take off your shoes and socks, walk barefoot for a whole day, and you’ll feel arch, shin and ankle stabilizer muscles you never knew you had. Then the posture regains its balanced nature, spoiled by assorted rises and drops (not to mention heels and plateaus, but that’s another matter).

According to practitioners ofearthing he was born in groundingwalking barefoot in contact with the ground also allows you to facilitate the exchange of free radicals between our skin and electrons which naturally accumulate on the earth’s surface. And free radicals are responsible for cellular aging, as you well know.

According to a study by the University of California Irvine walking barefoot also improves blood fluidity and circulation, thus decreasing cardiovascular risks such as heart attack and stroke. And always according to the same study, direct contact with the earth would also have other beneficial effects such as the decrease in sleep disturbances, muscle and joint pain of various kinds, arthritis, diabetes and asthma.

Paths for walking barefoot in nature

In short, apart from a few scratches on the soles of the feet (but this can be remedied with shoes such as the FiveFingers and others ideal for running on the beach), walking barefoot can only do good, so much so that real associations have also been born (such as the pioneers of Born barefootactive since 1999, but also Giorgio Curreli promoter of Live Barefoot) and gods as well real sensory journeys, more or less long, to invite you to practice gymnopodism according to wellness. Here they are, from North to South of Italy.

Route Franco Alleyson to Morgex (AO)

About 600 meters inside the municipal sports area, on various types of terrain (grass, moss, sand, water, mud, gravel, leaves, hay) and multi-sensory stations (the one dedicated to smell teaches you to identify the scents of nature, the hearing one to recognize the songs of mountain birds, and so on) to amplify the experience of direct contact with nature.

Info: www.comune.morgex.ao.it/men-barefoot

Path in the park in Moena (TN)

A few kilometers of trail in the heart of the nature of the Val di Fassa: the terrain is varied and irregular, but at least without the bumps that could alienate the neophyte. It’s not easy at first, but you just need to arm yourself with a little courage and then you can’t hear the pine needles and pebbles anymore and you walk lightly on the mossy bottom.

Info: www.moena.it

Path of the Boschetto Refuge (VR)

They created the path in 2011, in the meadow around the refuge, with passages on wood, earth, pebbles, grass and other materials that stimulate the recovery of awareness of one’s feet. And then you can stop to sleep and eat in the refuge, in the heart of the Giazza forest, in the Revolto Valley.

Info: www.rifugioboschetto.it/barefooting

Path in the Contea dei Ciliegi resort in Pedaso (FM)

Only 50 metres, but designed for well-being, with feet resting on cherry pits, maritime pine bark, white Carrara pebbles, chestnut wood, green Alpine pebbles, bamboo cane, black ebony pebbles, with increasing surface section and temperature.

Info: www.conteadeiciliegi.it/barefooting

Agricamping Le Fattizze in Nardò (LE)

A family-run agricamping with oil production and all in the name of sustainable tourism which also has a park with numerous workshops on sensory perception, including a barefooting path on stretches prepared with different materials

Info: www.lefattizze.it

Naturalistic Oasis Villarey of Prascorsano (TO)

A true autochthonous botanical garden of medicinal plants, at an altitude of 850 meters in Prascorsano, in the Canavese area: there are educational structures relating to the environment, ecology, phytoalimurgia and even an equipped barefooting path.

Info: www.pianetatorino.it/villarey

Park of San Floriano in San Giovanni di Polcenigo (PN)

40 hectares of real natural park, with permanent pasture meadows and breeding of various animals. And in addition a special path for children to do “With your feet on the ground”: 900 meters barefoot over pine cones, straw, river stones, sand, mud, branches, gravel with games of balance and skill made with tree trunks, large stones and wooden planks.

Info: www.parcosanfloriano.it

Barefoot Park in Germania

In Germany there are dozens of Barfuss Parks, real theme parks dedicated to Barefooting: on the barfusspark.info website there is also a section with some indications in Italian and the map to find all the parks in the German landers.

