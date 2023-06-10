Wang Xinyu/Xie Shuwei advance to French Open women’s doubles final – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Paris, June 9th (Reporters Chen Yushan and Xiao Yazhuo) In the women’s doubles semi-final of the 2023 French Open on the 9th, the “Strait Team” of the “Little Flower” Wang Xinyu of the Chinese team and the Chinese Taipei veteran Hsieh Shuwei won 6:2. 3:6, 6:3 eliminated the US-Australian combination Martinez/Perez and entered the final.

On June 9, Wang Xinyu (left)/Xie Shuwei celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

In the first game, the “Strait Combination” won two consecutive rounds with a break, and both sides secured serve in the next four rounds. Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei successfully broke serve in the seventh game, and then won the serve to win the game, taking the lead with 6:2.

Martinez/Perez broke serve in the sixth game of the second set and took a 4:2 lead. Although Wang Xinyu/Xie Shuwei recovered a game afterwards, they still failed to prevent the US-Australia team from winning 6:3 and equalizing the big score. In the third set, Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei regained the state of the first set. They had a clear division of labor between the bottom line and the net, and cooperated tacitly. Finally, they won the deciding set 6:3.

On June 9th, Wang Xinyu/Xie Shuwei were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei will face the combination of Canadian player Fernandez and American player Townsend in the women’s doubles final.