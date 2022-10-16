Home Sports Wang Xiyu is suspected of having an abdominal strain and lost in three sets and missed the Cluj final – yqqlm
Original title: Wang Xiyu is suspected of an abdominal strain and lost in three sets and missed the Cluj final

CCTV News: In the early morning of October 16th, Beijing time, the 2022 WTA 250 Cluj-Napoca Station ended the women’s singles semifinal competition. The No. 7 seed and Chinese player Wang Xiyu fought hard for 2 hours and 31 minutes, and finally lost 5-7/6-4/3-6 to Italian player Paulini, who is ranked 78th in the world, and missed the final. In this game, in addition to continuing to play with a bandage on his left knee, Wang Xiyu was suspected of having an abdominal strain during the game.

Wang Xiyu, who has gained 110 points and a $11,000 competition bonus this week, is currently ranked 50th in the current ranking. According to the game plan, Wang Xiyu will participate in the WTA125 Rouen, France, which starts on October 17. Wang Xiyu will play as the top seed of the competition. The opponent in the first round is the Ukrainian player Snigul. unknown. Wang Xinyu, who originally signed up for this event, has decided to retire due to injury.

