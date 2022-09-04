Home Sports Want me out of class?Allegri: Juventus are unbeaten for 5 consecutive games and I am very satisfied with the result of the draw – yqqlm
Original title: Want me to leave get out of class?Allegri: Juventus are unbeaten for 5 consecutive games and I am very satisfied with the result

Live it, September 4. Yesterday’s fifth round of Serie A, Juventus drew 1-1 away from Florence, Juventus scored zero shots in the second half and saved a point. After the game, Juventus coach Allegri accepted an interview with DAZN.

Allegri: “I was angry at the end of the game because I wanted the game to end. We could have used some counter-attacks better. The game should have ended in the first half. There will not be 10 chances in a game, the game is a tear Broken, this is my only regret today. We have five useful games in a row (the first 5 games in Serie A are unbeaten) and it is time to prepare for the Champions League.

“Di Maria came off in the second half and Paredes played well and stood the test. I’m very happy with the result, a game like today could have been lost.

“Juve’s game is different from other teams. At one point we should have been 2-0 up, not the risk of being overtaken within a few minutes (Juventus was quickly equalized after McEnany missed the opportunity to extend the lead).”

At 3:00 on September 7th, Beijing time, Juventus will face Paris Saint-Germain away in the first round of the Champions League group stage.

【Related news】😡Fans are blown away! Allegri said he was very satisfied with the result of the game and was madly sprayed by Juventus fans 🤬

