◎The ecological shared coal-fired power station can provide comprehensive energy such as electricity, steam, compressed air, purified water, heat source and cold source for cities, villages and industrial parks.

◎This year’s Service Trade Fair also added a special exhibition on environmental services, and the China Ecological and Environmental Protection Industry Service Zone made its debut at the Service Trade Fair.

Every reporter Zhang Huaishui Every editor Chen Xing

August 31 to September 5,2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services(hereinafter referred to as the “Service Trade Fair”) was held in Beijing. The theme of this year’s Service Trade Fair is “Service Cooperation Promotes Development, Green Innovation and Welcomes the Future”.

It is worth noting that this CIFTIS has released a clear “green signal”, in addition to holding a series of green and low-carbon related forums such as the “Global Ecological Sustainable Development Summit Forum” and “2022 China Carbon Neutral Economic Development Forum”. In addition, a special exhibition on environmental services was added, and the China Eco-environmental Industry Service Zone made its debut at the Service Trade Fair.

“Daily Economic News” reporter fromChina Environmental Protection Industry AssociationIt was learned that the China Environmental Protection Industry Zone will focus on displaying the development achievements of the environmental protection industry and the technical products of environmental protection enterprises. During the same period, a seminar on the green transformation of environmental protection industry services and a “China environmental protection industry service double carbon” with the theme of “technology service innovation and development industry service green transformation” will be held. Strategic Academicians Forum”.

Demonstrate the technological innovation capability of the environmental protection industry

China Environmental Protection Industry AssociationAs a cooperative unit of CIFTIS, from September 1st to 5th, the “China Ecological and Environmental Protection Industry Service Zone” will be set up in the special topic of environmental services, with “Strengthening the ecological and environmental protection industry to support and serve the dual-carbon strategy, to serve ecological civilization, to serve beautiful China, to serve a beautiful world. ——The ten-year achievement exhibition of China‘s ecological and environmental protection industry” is the main line, showing the outstanding contribution of the ecological and environmental protection industry to the decision-making and deployment of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the construction of ecological civilization and ecological environmental protection, and in the battle against pollution and the construction of ecological civilization.

According to the China Environmental Protection Industry Association, exhibitors in the China Eco-Environmental Protection Industry Service Zone showcased their performance in terms of “serving a better life”, “serving the blue sky”, “serving clear water”, “serving pure land”, “serving environmental management” and “serving the urban environment”. Innovative technologies and equipment for the ecological and environmental protection industry.

The “Science and Technology Innovation Achievements” area showcases the achievements that have won the National Science and Technology Progress Award and the National Technology Invention Award, such as the collaborative in-depth treatment technology and application of industrial flue gas multi-pollutants, and the research and development and application of ultra-low emission key technologies for coal-fired units, highlighting environmental protection. The technological innovation capability of the industry.

Shang Yuntao, Head of Marketing Department of Beijing Century Guorui Environmental Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.In an interview with a reporter from “Daily Economic News” at the exhibition hall, he said that the company has been committed to the design and development of urban manure treatment processes and equipment, and has participated in more than 100 urban manure treatment projects at home and abroad. A comprehensive enterprise of equipment processing and manufacturing.

Shang Yuntao told reporters that in the past, although the market demand was great for the recycling of urban kitchen waste and the harmless treatment of feces, the social attention was not very high. With the continuous enhancement of urban ecological and environmental protection awareness, we can feel that the industry’s attention has increased significantly. “At present, the company has more than 100 projects in the country, covering Guangdong and Guangxi and central and western cities.”

Photo source of Century Guorui’s booth: Photo by reporter Zhang Huaishui

Eco-sharing coal-fired power plants and other new technologies are unveiled

More than 30 companies participated in the China Eco-environmental Protection Industry Service Zone. Among them, the leading companies in the industry such as Guoneng Longyuan Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. and Beijing Urban Drainage Group Co., Ltd. brought solid waste coupled combustion technology, and anaerobic ammonia oxidation of urban sewage. The latest products and technologies, such as technology, intelligent carbon emission online monitoring system, and portable gas chromatography-mass spectrometer, are displayed in the special area.

“Daily Economic News” reporters noticed in the special area that not only low-carbon and environmental protection companies, but also traditional energy companies have also launched their own green technology innovation products or services to help achieve the “dual carbon” goal.

At the National Energy Group booth,Head of Brand Department of Guoneng Longyuan Environmental Protection Co., Ltd.In an interview with the “Daily Economic News” reporter, the company’s main business focuses on air pollution control, water pollution control, solid waste control, comprehensive energy services, digital business and environmental protection equipment manufacturing.

The reporter saw that there is a huge simulation sand table in the center of the booth. According to the relevant person in charge of the company, the simulation sand table mainly presents an ecological shared coal-fired power station, which can provide comprehensive energy services.

Photo source of the booth of China National Energy Group: Photo by reporter Zhang Huaishui

The relevant person in charge further told the “Daily Economic News” reporter that the so-called ecological shared coal-fired power station aims to enable the power station to provide energy similar to the human body’s “arteries” on the basis of clean coal power through the cyclic linkage of upstream and downstream industries. , the ability of “vein” elimination of waste, and strive to become the leader of comprehensive energy services, the terminator of urban solid waste disposal, and the practitioner of rural revitalization strategy.

According to the above concept, the ecological shared coal-fired power station can provide comprehensive energy such as electricity, steam, compressed air, purified water, heat source and cold source for cities, villages and industrial parks. , greatly reducing energy costs, thus becoming a leader in comprehensive energy services. In addition, the power station can also carry out “venous blood return” to the power station for domestic waste, municipal sludge, industrial sludge, waste sludge, pharmaceutical residues, etc. generated in the city, playing the “terminator” of urban solid waste disposal.

Source of cover image: Every photo by reporter Zhang Huaishui