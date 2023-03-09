◎At the two sessions this year, Chen Borong made suggestions on issues such as the internationalization of Chinese liquor standards and helping Chinese liquor go overseas. She believes that actively promoting Chinese baijiu to go overseas, telling Chinese stories to the world , conveying the aesthetics of oriental life, and disseminating traditional Chinese culture and Chinese cultural confidence are the social responsibilities that liquor companies should shoulder under the new situation.

On March 5, the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress was grandly opened in Beijing. The reporter of “Daily Economic News” learned that Chen Bairong, a representative of the National People’s Congress, a winner of the National May 1st Labor Medal, a national first-class wine taster, and a wine body designer of Shede Liquor Industry Center, proposed the “Promoting the Formulation of International Standards for Chinese Liquor” “Suggestions to support Chinese traditional culture to go to the world” and “Suggestions to strengthen domestic research and development of high-end precision testing instruments to help scientific and technological innovation” and other suggestions.

National People’s CongressChen Bairong, wine body designer of Shede Liquor Industry Source: photo courtesy of the company

Accelerate the promotion of Chinese liquor to the sea

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out thatAdhere to the position of Chinese culture, refine and display the spiritual symbols and cultural essence of Chinese civilization, accelerate the construction of Chinese discourse and Chinese narrative system, tell Chinese stories well, spread Chinese voices well, and present a credible, lovely, and respectable image of China.

At present, the international spirits consumption is booming, and the market demand potential is huge. As an important part of Chinese traditional culture, the conditions for baijiu to go overseas have gradually matured.

During the two sessions this year, Chen Borong made suggestions on issues such as the internationalization of Chinese liquor standards and helping Chinese liquor go overseas. She believes that actively promoting Chinese baijiu to go overseas, telling Chinese stories to the world, conveying the aesthetics of oriental life, and disseminating traditional Chinese culture and Chinese cultural confidence are the social responsibilities that liquor companies should shoulder under the new situation.

In this regard, Chen Borong proposed four major measures:

First, encourage Chinese liquor brewing techniques to apply for world intangible cultural heritage, promote the spread and inheritance of Chinese culture around the world, and significantly improve the international status and recognition of Chinese liquor culture.

Second, support the establishment of a liquor standard system suitable for international trade, form an internationally recognized international standard for Chinese liquor, and enable Chinese liquor to compete fairly with similar products in the world.

Third, increase policy support, establish a practical foreign cooperation mechanism, build a platform for the participation of multiple departments such as standards, culture, commerce, customs, entry-exit inspection, and industry associations, integrate international trade information resources, and accelerate the establishment of Chinese liquor going global linkage mechanism.

Fourth, multi-channel support for the overseas promotion of Chinese baijiu, hoping to use Chinese alcoholic products including baijiu as much as possible in international exchanges.

Strengthen domestic research and development of high-end precision testing instruments

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that we should improve the scientific and technological innovation system and insist on the core position of innovation in the overall modernization of our country.

Technological innovation has now become the focus of attention in all walks of life.

The development history of Chinese liquor is the innovation history of brewing technology. In recent years, more and more wine companies have increased investment in technological innovation, started the exploration of technological empowerment, and are committed to solving the problem of “stuck neck” in key technologies.

As a wine body designer who is often accompanied by high-end precision testing instruments for liquor, Chen Bairong deeply understands the important role of high-end precision testing instruments in strictly controlling the quality and flavor of liquor body. In order to meet the needs of national science and technology and economic development, it is necessary to focus on improving the level of autonomy and innovation capabilities of the key basic technologies of precision instruments and equipment. Therefore, based on his own work experience, Chen Borong proposed “Strengthening domestic research and development of high-end precision testing instruments to help scientific and technological innovation recommendations”.

She made three suggestions:

First, increase investment in basic science and technology in an orderly manner, rationally use the new nationwide system, and invest in an orderly manner according to the difficulty of research and development.

Second, give full play to the value-driven and strategic traction role of systems and policies, promote the reform of the talent evaluation mechanism, deepen the reform of the talent incentive mechanism, and stimulate the vitality of talent innovation and creativity.

Third, integrate the forces of all parties to form a joint research and development force, extensively tap and utilize the foundations and advantages of various regions and departments, organically coordinate and integrate, and efficiently promote the research and development of high-end precision testing instruments and equipment.