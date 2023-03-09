Pope Francis wrote the foreword to the new book “A Better World for Women in Leadership”, calling for equality between men and women in many ways.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis wrote the preface to his new book “Più leadership femminile per un mondo migliore: il preendersi cura come motore per la nostra casa comune” (Più leadership femminile per un mondo migliore: il preendersi cura come motore per la nostra casa comune), which was announced on March 8 preface. The content of the book is the result of research supported jointly by the Pontifical Encyclical Foundation and the Strategic Alliance of Catholic Research Universities (SACRU).

Pope Francis cut to the chase and wrote: “This book talks about women, their gifts, talents and abilities, and the inequality, violence and prejudice that women still suffer from. I am particularly concerned about issues related to the world of women.” The pope reiterated Men and women are different, but equal to each other. “Men alone cannot create harmony. It is women who bring harmony, who teach us to caress, to love tenderly.”

The Pope stressed that harmony is needed to combat injustice, blind greed and unjust wars. “A better, more just, more inclusive and more holistically sustainable world cannot be created without the contribution of women”.

Therefore, “we must work together to provide the same opportunities for men and women in all situations, and to pursue a stable and lasting state of equality in the midst of differences”. For the Pope, “women deserve to be able to develop their talents in any environment, not just in the family. Women deserve to be able to take on the same roles, tasks and responsibilities as men, and to be paid the same. These remaining gaps are serious. injustice. These divides, combined with prejudice against women, are the basis for violence against women”.

The pope calls the problem of violence against women “a trauma caused by a culture of patriarchal repression”. “We should find ways to heal the wounds so that women are not left alone”. The research presented in this book, and its conclusions, seek to heal the trauma of inequality and violence.

The Pope wished that “women would enjoy full and equal opportunities and be able to make a real contribution and bring about the necessary changes towards a world of peace, inclusiveness, solidarity and overall sustainability”.

