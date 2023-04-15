Belen touches the quarantine: fiery social shots in a bikini

Belen Rodriguez, the shots that inflame the Net

Belen Rodriguez these days is forced to do the quarantine after contracting the Covid. The showgirl, however, still managed to send the Network into raptures with some selfies.

On Tuesday, Belen announced that she was positive for Covid and did so right from the Mediaset studios. In the stories Belen first showed herself in the process of preparing for the episode: shampoo and makeup. But, at a certain point, here is the story that the followers would not have wanted to see: Belen nervous and wearing a mask.

Subscribe to the newsletter

