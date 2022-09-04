The farewell ceremony and funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev were held in Moscow on the 3rd.

[China News Agency]The farewell ceremony and funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev were held in Moscow on the 3rd.

At 10:00 local time on the 3rd, the farewell ceremony for Gorbachev’s body was held in the cylindrical hall of the Moscow Union Building. After the ceremony, Gorbachev was buried in the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow, next to the grave of his wife Raisa. Thousands of people from all walks of life in Russia attended Gorbachev’s farewell ceremony and funeral.

In the farewell hall, wreaths were laid by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mishustin and other relevant departments. Putin went to the Central Clinical Hospital of the Russian Presidential Affairs Bureau on the 1st to mourn Gorbachev and bid farewell to his body. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said earlier that Putin was unable to attend the farewell ceremony for Gorbachev’s body held on the 3rd because of his busy state affairs and tight schedule. He also said that Gorbachev’s funeral will include some elements of a state funeral, including an honor guard, and the official will also assist in arranging the funeral.

The Central Clinical Hospital of the Russian Presidential Affairs Bureau released news on the night of August 30 that Gorbachev died that night at the age of 91 due to ineffective treatment for a long-term serious illness.

Gorbachev was born on March 2, 1931, and served as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU since March 1985. From May 1989 to March 1990, he served as Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union. After March 1990, he was the first and last president of the Soviet Union. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Gorbachev was mainly engaged in social and literary activities.