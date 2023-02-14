Home Sports War Ukraine Russia, news. Norway: Moscow ships with nuclear weapons in the Baltic. LIVE
Sports

War Ukraine Russia, news. Norway: Moscow ships with nuclear weapons in the Baltic. LIVE

by admin

London: “Another British citizen killed”

Another British citizen has lost his life in the past few hours in Ukraine, in the front area of ​​the ongoing war with Russia. The Foreign Office made it known, without for now specifying his identity, or what he was doing in the country. “We are giving support to the family of a British citizen who died in Ukraine and we are in contact with the authorities” in Kiev, a London Foreign Ministry spokeswoman limited herself to communicating today. This is the eighth subject of His Majesty who officially appears to have been killed in the former Soviet country since the start of the large-scale Russian invasion almost a year ago, according to the BBC’s tally: which recalls how in Ukraine these months both people engaged in “humanitarian activities” and foreign “volunteers” who joined the fighting forces in Kiev. Less than a month ago the death in Donbass, on the Soledar front line, of two other UK citizens, later identified as Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, was confirmed.

See also  Arsenal VS Manchester City preview: Blue Moon wants ten consecutive kills, Ta Shuai is absent due to the new crown

You may also like

25 of the best ski resorts in the...

Nicolò Melli among the members of a new...

Serie A, which teams have hit the most...

Joel Pohjanpalo, who is the Venezia striker: goals...

Club World Cup: Fifa assigns 12 places to...

Salernitana exonerates Nicola, ready Paulo Sousa- breaking latest...

Patrick Mahomes a real contender to compete for...

Minor Sea | The Government diverted 54 million...

Corinne Deacon (coach of the France team): “This...

Charles Leclerc sets sights on winning Ferrari’s first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy