London: “Another British citizen killed”

Another British citizen has lost his life in the past few hours in Ukraine, in the front area of ​​the ongoing war with Russia. The Foreign Office made it known, without for now specifying his identity, or what he was doing in the country. “We are giving support to the family of a British citizen who died in Ukraine and we are in contact with the authorities” in Kiev, a London Foreign Ministry spokeswoman limited herself to communicating today. This is the eighth subject of His Majesty who officially appears to have been killed in the former Soviet country since the start of the large-scale Russian invasion almost a year ago, according to the BBC’s tally: which recalls how in Ukraine these months both people engaged in “humanitarian activities” and foreign “volunteers” who joined the fighting forces in Kiev. Less than a month ago the death in Donbass, on the Soledar front line, of two other UK citizens, later identified as Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, was confirmed.