Warm-up match-Moreno scored a goal and Chukwze made a contribution to Villarreal 2-0 Dortmund

Live it on July 23. At 1:00 am Beijing time, Dortmund played against Villarreal in the warm-up match. At the end of the first half, G-Moreno scored, and Villarreal led Dortmund 1-0;

In terms of lineup, Dortmund’s Sule, Hummels and Reus all started the game first, Adeyemi appeared in the center position, Hazard Jr. and Mukoko were on standby; Villarreal Here, G-Moreno and Danjuma lead the striker, Paul Torres starts, and Chukwze and veteran Alboor come off the bench.

In the 6th minute, Hummels made a key defense, and Meier also attacked in time to resolve the opponent’s single-handed ball opportunity. ↓

In the 15th minute, after receiving a cross from his teammate, Adeyemi dribbled the ball and broke through. He came to the small penalty area line to attack the goal from a small angle, but was blocked by Luli and went above the crossbar. ↓

Dortmund had a bit of a fight before the corner kick. ↓

In the 19th minute, Dortmund’s midfielder sent a through ball from the left, Reus got the ball near the penalty area line on the left, and Lulli attacked to clear the ball. In the 23rd minute, Dortmund attacked continuously. First, Mullen’s single-handed ball was blocked by Lulli, and then Brandt’s low shot was confiscated by Lulli. ↓

In the 28th minute, Bellingham’s header was scored by Rully. In the 36th minute, Villarreal got a single-handed ball opportunity, but Danjuma didn’t handle it well and Meier confiscated the ball. ↓

In the 38th minute, Brandt’s left-footed low shot from outside the top of the arc was saved by Lulli, and then Dortmund still controlled the ball and sent the ball to the goal. Pao Torres’s clearance almost entered his own gate. Block out. ↓

In the 43rd minute, Adeyemi broke into the penalty area and scored with his left foot. The ball was blocked by Luli. ↓

There was no stoppage time in the first half. In the 45th minute, Villarreal sent a pick from the midfield. G-Moreno’s single-handed shot from a small angle was blocked by Meier. Then he succeeded in making a supplementary shot. Yar 1-0 Dortmund. ↓

Look at this goal again. ↓

After changing sides to fight again, Villarreal made substitution adjustments. Jackson, Pedraza, and Albiol came on stage, replacing Danjuma, Estupian and Mandy. In the 49th minute, Pedraza crossed from the left in front of the goal, but no teammates followed up. ↓

In the 53rd minute, Jackson attacked the goal from a small angle on the right side of the penalty area and was cleared by Meunier on the goal line. ↓

In the 60th minute, Villarreal counterattacked and G-Moreno’s shot went high. ↓

In the 61st minute, both teams made substitution adjustments. Dortmund’s side Wolf, Gitens, Mukoko, and Jr. Hazard came on stage, replacing Adeyemi, Mullen, Meunier and Guerrero. . On Villarreal’s side, Chukwze and Capue came on stage, replacing Pino and Coquelin.

In the 67th minute, G-Moreno cooperated with Capue, and then he distributed the ball to Chukwze, who calmly left-footed and scored, Villarreal 2-0 Dortmund. ↓

Let’s look at Chukwze’s ball. ↓

In the 69th minute, the two teams made another substitution. Morales and Trigros came on the side of Villarreal, replacing G-Moreno and Baena. Dortmund’s Paslak and Kamara came on stage, replacing Reus and Hummels. In the 74th minute, Sule received a yellow card for a tactical foul. ↓

In the 77th minute, Dortmund made another substitution, Fink came on stage and replaced Brandt. In the 84th minute, Mukoko’s shot was blocked by Lulli, and then Lulli suffered some injuries and continued the game after treatment by the team doctor. In the 86th minute, Villarreal continued to make substitutions. Ibola and A-Della Fuente came on stage, replacing Parejo and Foyce.

In the 86th minute, Chukewuze broke through the left all the way to the penalty area and attacked the goal from a small angle with his left foot, hitting the far post and popping out.

There was no stoppage time in the second half, the whole game ended, and finally Villarreal defeated Dortmund 2-0.

Lineup for both teams

Dortmund starting: 33-Meier, 25-Sule, 15-Hummels (69&apos 32-Kamara), 4-Schlotterbeck, 13-R-Guerrero (61&apos 10-Little Hazard) , 22-Bellingham, 19-Brant (77&apos 48-Funk), 24-Meunier (61&apos 18-Mukoko), 11-Reus (69&apos 30-Paslake), 21 – Mullen (61 &apos 43 – Gitens), 27 – Adeyemi (61 &apos 17 – Wolff)

Dortmund substitutes: 35-Lotka, 2-Murray, 44-S-Coulibaly

Villarreal starting: 13-Rulli, 4-Pao-Torres, 8-Fuys (86&apos 26-A-Dela Fuente), 12-Estupian (46&apos 24-Pede) Lhasa), 22-Mandy (46&apos 3-Albiol), 5-Parejo (86&apos 10-Ibola), 17-Baena (69&apos 14-Trigros), 19-Coque Lin (61&apos 6-Capue), 21-Pino (61&apos 11-Chukwze), 7-G-Moreno (69&apos 20-Morales), 15-Danjuma (46&apos 18-Jackson) )

Villarreal substitutes: 1-Reina, 25-Kunca, 2-M-Moranes, 16-Dia

