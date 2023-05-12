WC hockey 2023 | The last two spots remain on the roster for the World Cup. Will they be filled by reinforcements from the NHL, or will the duo in Riga wait?

Riga (from our correspondent) – This is a quite expected step. Voženílek and Kaut are training at the venue of the championship in Riga, unlike the rest of the team in red jerseys, so it could be assumed that they would not be on the roster for the start of the tournament.

It can accommodate three goalkeepers and 22 players in the field, so the last two spots remain.

EXTRA HIT FOR THE HOCKEY WORLD CUP The Sport.cz editorial team will offer fans regular coverage of the Czech team’s matches during the World Hockey Championship. In the studio, a selected expert from among hockey personalities and the editor of Sport.cz will discuss the given match with the moderator. Studio Příklep extra will always start fifty minutes before the initial throw-in.

It is clear that the team management is still monitoring the development of the 2nd round of the NHL playoffs. Could attackers Ondřej Palát (New Jersey) and David Kämpf (Toronto) strengthen the team? In theory, forward Radek Faksa from Dallas or Matěj Blümel, who works at the Stars farm in Texas, would also be offered.

Who will win the WC? Who is the dark horse? And how will the Czechs fare? We solve in the program PříklepVideo : Sport.cz

“As the playoffs started, I’m giving the boys space. I’ve had fun with them way before and never heard a no from anyone. But of course everyone primarily wants to win the Stanley Cup. We’ll see when the situation becomes completely clear. What decides is whether they will be healthy,” declared the general manager of the national team, Martin Havlát.

By signing up goalkeepers Vejmelka, Hrubec and Langhamer, on the other hand, there was even a theoretical possibility that Víte Vaněček would come to Riga in the event of the Devils’ relegation. Goalkeeper coach Zdeněk Orct hinted at it already in the afternoon.

“We will probably sign all three goalkeepers we already have here in Riga. I think Vaňus has had enough of his worries now. We are still determined to communicate with him, but it is almost clear to us,” Orct said.