WC hockey 2023 | The last two spots remain on the roster for the World Cup. Will they be filled by reinforcements from the NHL, or will the duo in Riga wait?

Riga (from our correspondent) – This is a quite expected step. Voženílek and Kaut are training at the venue of the championship in Riga, unlike the rest of the team in red jerseys, so it could be assumed that they would not be on the roster for the start of the tournament.

It can accommodate three goalkeepers and 22 players in the field, so the last two spots remain.

It is clear that the team management is still monitoring the development of the 2nd round of the NHL playoffs. Could attackers Ondřej Palát (New Jersey) and David Kämpf (Toronto) strengthen the team? In theory, forward Radek Faksa from Dallas or Matěj Blümel, who works at the Stars farm in Texas, would also be offered.

“As the playoffs started, I’m giving the boys space. I’ve had fun with them way before and never heard a no from anyone. But of course everyone primarily wants to win the Stanley Cup. We’ll see when the situation becomes completely clear. What decides is whether they will be healthy,” declared the general manager of the national team, Martin Havlát.

By signing up goalkeepers Vejmelka, Hrubec and Langhamer, on the other hand, there was even a theoretical possibility that Víte Vaněček would come to Riga in the event of the Devils’ relegation. Goalkeeper coach Zdeněk Orct hinted at it already in the afternoon.

“We will probably sign all three goalkeepers we already have here in Riga. I think Vaňus has had enough of his worries now. We are still determined to communicate with him, but it is almost clear to us,” Orct said.

The roster of Czech hockey players for the World Championships in Riga and Tampere:
Goalkeepers:
30 Simon Hrubec 30.6.1991 186 cm/83 kg Zurich/Switzerland
50 Karel Vejmelka 25.5.1996 193/92 Arizona/NHL
94 Marek Langhamer 22.7.1994 189/88 Ilves Tampere/Fin.
Defenders:
3 Ronald Knot 3.8.1994 193/94 Tucson/AHL
6 Michal Kempny 8.9.1990 183/88 Sparta Prague
7 Tomas Dvořák 7.5.1995 193/96 Pardubice
33 Jan Košťálek 17.2.1995 185/82 Pardubice
47 Michael Jordan 17.7.1990 187/93 Rapperswil-Jona/Switzerland
67 Jakub Zboril 21.2.1997 183/88 Boston/NHL
77 David Nemecek 29.6.1995 194/93 Sparta Prague
84 Tomáš Kundrátek 26.12.1989 187/91 Comet Brno
Attackers:
8 Ondřej Beránek 21.12.1995 182/87 Carlsbad
10 Roman Cervenka 10.12.1985 182/89 Rapperswil-Jona/Switzerland
13 Jiří Smejkal 5.11.1996 192/101 Oskarshamn/Sweden.
14 Philip the Guy 3.6.1997 183/91 Ambri-Piotta/Švýc.
18 Dominik Kubalik 21.8.1995 187/86 Detroit/NHL
19 Jakub Flek 24.12.1992 172/74 Comet Brno
23 Lukáš Sedlák 25.2.1993 184/93 Pardubice
48 Jiří Černoch 1.9.1996 179/85 Carlsbad
52 Michael Spacek 9.4.1997 180/85 Ambri-Piotta/Švýc.
71 Vladimir Sobotka 2.7.1987 180/89 Sparta Prague
72 Filip Chytil 5.9.1999 191/95 NY Rangers/NHL
96 David Tomasek 10.2.1996 187/85 Sparta Prague
