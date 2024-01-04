WC hockey U20 | Germany – Norway 5:4 PP, Huge drama in the fight to stay at the World Twenty20. Overtime decided!

This time, the retention was decided by a single fight. The Norwegians were more active with shots in the first two thirds, but the Germans led twice.

But each time there was an answer. In the middle of the third act, the Germans bounced back to a two-goal lead with two strikes in a span of 48 seconds, but Brandsegg-Nygard cut it from the power play in the 55th minute, and less than two minutes later, Olsen equalized with his second strike of the day. But Elias had the last word.

Both semi-final duels are also on the schedule today, in which the Czechs will face the Swedes (3:00 p.m.) and the Americans will face the Finns (7:30 p.m.).

World Championship of hockey players under 20 years of age in Gothenburg: On retention: Germany – Norway 5:4 in overtime. (1:1, 1:1, 2:2 – 1:0) Goals and assists: 10. Bicker (Sumpf, J. Weber), 29. Oswald (Hördler, Sinn), 50. Sinn (Rollinger, Bicker), 51. Hübner (Oswald), 61. Elias (Sinn, Oswald) – 17. Steen (Brandsegg-Nygard, Vesterheim), 35. Olsen (Johnsen, Wold), 55. Brandsegg-Nygard (Steen, Vesterheim), 57. Olsen (Johnsen, Koch). Referee: Murray (Can.), Žák (SR) – Rampír (CZ), Nyqvist (Sweden). Exclusion: 2:2. Usage: 0:1. Spectators: 2237. Norway relegated.

