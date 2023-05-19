Home » We finally got one…
Sports

We finally got one…

by admin
We finally got one…

The words of coach Lele Molin after the success of Trento against Derthona: “Finally we won one… We are happy with this match and with the team’s performance: a mention for Diego, who put into practice what he had talked about yesterday by presenting the match to the press. He dragged the team along and we had a great feeling with our fans who supported us a lot. We played three good defensive quarters, not the second; but in the second 20′ we grew more effective in attack and this gave us confidence and spacing, finding high shooting percentages. On Sunday we want to play with this intensity and this spirit and try to return to Casale for game 5″.

See also  MotoGP, Dovizioso approaches Yamaha: Petronas already from the next GP? - Sport - World Championship

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Bayer Leverkusen-Roma (0-0) — Sportellate.it

Climbing animals, the koala is at risk of...

EXTRA HIT: The national team can secure the...

The Celtics don’t give up: ‘maximum confidence they...

Griner celebrates comeback in the WNBA

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times...

Murder of Pietro Landriani at the Corvetto in...

Novak Djokovic knocked out by Holger Rune in...

NBA, the WNBA has restarted: this is how...

Blikanec and collapse, she sent the title to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy