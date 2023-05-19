We finally got one…

The words of coach Lele Molin after the success of Trento against Derthona: “Finally we won one… We are happy with this match and with the team’s performance: a mention for Diego, who put into practice what he had talked about yesterday by presenting the match to the press. He dragged the team along and we had a great feeling with our fans who supported us a lot. We played three good defensive quarters, not the second; but in the second 20′ we grew more effective in attack and this gave us confidence and spacing, finding high shooting percentages. On Sunday we want to play with this intensity and this spirit and try to return to Casale for game 5″.