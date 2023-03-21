Home Sports We had some problems, now it’s going a little bit better
Dan Shamir, Ettore Messina’s assistant at Olimpia Milano, is the protagonist of “Uomini e Canestri”, a column on Repubblica-Milan signed by Luca Chiabotti. Here are some statements from him.

«At Olimpia everyone has their own field of action and responsibility but, at the same time, it’s a collective work, a continuous comparison in which you bring your experience. Mario Fioretti and I share the Euroleague teams plus a couple of Serie A opponents, we follow them during the season and prepare the matches against them. Stefano Bizzozzero and Peppe Poeta are mainly dedicated to the Italian teams. We also share the players, to follow them daily and get their feedback»

“We are not where we expected to be. I can only say that to get to the top of the Euroleague, a club has to put many things in their place and Milan has them all at the highest level: the facility where we train, the professionalism and seriousness of each member of the club, the quality of people who act in the locker room, how things are done, the culture that reigns in every situation»

«We had some problems, now it’s going a little better but your personal life is affected if the team doesn’t play well. We are all aware of and influenced by it»

