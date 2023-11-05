We lost face, Trpišovský was sorry. He admitted that he wanted Jirka from Pilsen in the summer

How did you see the match?

We lost a game that we had played well. Over time, our performance worsened and Pilsen, on the contrary, improved. We got two goals when Erik Jirka scored twice by himself. The first conceded goal resulted from a quick play, the opponent quickly changed the focus of the game to the other side. And the second goal? We had the ball on our head, we were in an offensive position, we switched late. It’s a shame, it was a big and important game. Especially in the second half, we lacked combativeness, aggressiveness, wanting to fight, which resulted in our final pressure. In the second half, we lost face, we let the opponent into the game, which we didn’t want.

Do you agree that alternating did not help you?

It is so. I don’t know if we were thrown off by the substitution of Matěj (Jurásk), who came as a substitute player and soon had to resign. Within a few minutes, we lost two substitution breaks and a player we wanted to rely on in counter-attacks. But I would say our performance was overall poor in the second half. The rotation didn’t help us change it either.

Was the development of the match caused by your poor performance, or rather by the good performance of Pilsen, who had more shots than your team?

It’s a combination of everything. Pilsen played very well, they were strong on the ball. We had problems with Traore, who won a lot of fights. We weren’t as aggressive, combative, in short disgusting as we can be. We lost a lot of personal battles in the second half, we lost the center of gravity of the game, which shifted to our goal.

How will this defeat affect your position in the table? You fell for Sparta.

It means we lost three points. We lost a game in front of our fans that we didn’t want to lose. Plus I’d say after the worst mental performance in a big game in a while. What it will do in the table is the least of my worries. It bothers me why we lost the game and why we weren’t what we can be at home.

Both goals were scored by Erik Jirka. Did you prepare for it specifically?

Yes, we were preparing for him. We knew he was going to play. We tried to get him in the summer, but we didn’t succeed. That was also a signal for us that he would play. In the match, he showed why we wanted him. He showed off the run, speed, dynamism, power. We also had an individual video for him. We knew rushes were his strong suit. Unfortunately he got two great balls and was in situations that suit him. We didn’t want to allow these things, unfortunately they happened.

Do you have any news about Matěj Jurásek, who was substituted due to injury?

I think he will not be there for the match with AS Roma one hundred percent. My guess is that the injury will be for a long time. He was going for an MRI, his bones are probably fine, but the tissue damage will probably be serious.

Why didn’t Tomáš Holeš start?

He had a virus over the weekend. He would be there for part of the match and we counted on him to finish the match, either in the central position or in the stopper position. We wanted to finish the game well defensively. Why didn’t he join in the end? We lost one substitution after Matěj’s injury and in the end we wanted to give preference to offensive players. Sinyan, who was involved in the second goal, came into the game, but it was assumed that he would improve our play. Tomáš will prepare for AS Roma on Thursday, he should be available from the start of the match.

With Pilsen coach Miroslav Koubek, you personally have a negative record of five defeats and only two wins. Any idea what it could be?

I have a lot of respect for him. He’s a great coach, maybe a little underrated. We all know about his qualities, he is always productive in matches against us. I have known him since his time in Kladno with the youth team. I know how good a coach he is, how he believes in things and how he sees football. Now, after all, he’s proving it again.

