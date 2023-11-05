Still heavy rain in Tuscany but disturbance has passed – News

Bad weather has once again lashed Tuscany with new heavy rains that fell in the areas already flooded, causing further damage but to a much lesser extent than the strong wave of November 2nd. Among the areas still affected are the Pistoiese area, with yet another overflowing of streams in Quarrata and Montale, already severely tested in recent days. The waterways also leaked in Montemurlo (Prato), where the water however only poured into the fields. Due to fears linked to the new orange alert for bad weather in Tuscany, preventive evacuations of 1,200 people were ordered yesterday evening in Montemurlo, Montale and Prato, in correspondence with the ruptures of the Agna and Bagnolo streams.

Trees fell in Lucca and Versilia, where further landslides were recorded. During the day the disturbance passed, and no significant rain is expected in the next few hours, while the levels of the watercourses began to fall. The aid machine has continued to work tirelessly and the picture of the extensive damage is starting to become clearer. “The first quantification of the damage we did yesterday – explained the President of the Region Eugenio Giani – led us to talk about 250-300 million but” based on the reports that the mayors gave us “I can already see half a billion the figure of the interventions that will have to be carried out in the Florence-Prato-Pistoia area, then there is also the need to quantify what happened in Pisa and Livorno”. The budget is therefore destined to rise.

Video Aerial reconnaissance in Prato, in the hamlet of Figline

According to the mayor of Campi Bisenzio (Florence) Andrea Tagliaferri, over 300 million euros are expected in the municipality of Campi alone, but the real count will only be done later, once all the water, which here has invaded 800 hectares of territory and affected a total of 23 thousand residents, it will have gone away. In Tuscany “we are moving from the water phase to the mud phase”, underlined the regional councilor for civil protection Monia Monni, explaining that to remove the mud from homes the Region is thinking of the model adopted by Emilia Romagna to carry out a agreement with cleaners for the removal of mud from houses at agreed prices. Another aspect is that of waste to be taken away from flooded homes, an estimated 150 thousand tonnes of waste in the Florence-Prato-Pistoia area alone, which is managed by the manager Alia, and also for those of companies, considered as special. In this regard, Tuscany is preparing to sign two specific ordinances, one of which will allow special waste to be equated with urban waste, and therefore be able to manage it more easily, and above all faster. On the economic front, governor Giani launched an appeal “to the credit institutions operating in Tuscany, there is a need at this moment for great tolerance and support, and consequently we are studying ways to suspend mortgages. Many citizens have told me asked, let’s find a way to stop the concentration of bills. I will ask for a suspension for flood victims”, “so that the circuit of the reconstruction economy can get back into motion immediately”. Giani then said he is available, if he is appointed by the government, to “carry out with commitment” the role of commissioner for reconstruction. Conversely, “if I am not appointed, that’s fine too, for me the matter has no strategic reference and whoever is the commissioner will have the same collaboration from us”. Meanwhile, Giani has just received the appointment from the government as delegated commissioner to deal with the emergency resulting from the calamitous events.

Video Bad weather in Tuscany, aerial reconnaissance in Prato, in the hamlet of Figline

Another aspect is that of waste to be taken away from flooded homes, an estimated 150 thousand tonnes of waste in the Florence-Prato-Pistoia area alone, which is managed by the manager Alia, and also for those of companies, considered as special. In this regard, Tuscany is preparing to sign two specific ordinances, one of which will allow special waste to be equated with urban waste, and therefore be able to manage it more easily, and above all faster. On the economic front, governor Giani launched an appeal “to the credit institutions operating in Tuscany, there is a need at this moment for great tolerance and support, and consequently we are studying ways to suspend mortgages. Many citizens have told me asked, let’s find a way to stop the concentration of bills. I will ask for a suspension for flood victims”, “so that the circuit of the reconstruction economy can get back into motion immediately”. Giani then said he is available, if he is appointed by the government, to “carry out with commitment” the role of commissioner for reconstruction. Conversely, “if I am not appointed, that’s fine too, for me the matter has no strategic reference and whoever is the commissioner will have the same collaboration from us”. Meanwhile, Giani has just received the appointment from the government as delegated commissioner to deal with the emergency resulting from the calamitous events.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

