We replaced the outgoing players with quality, thinks Ďolíček. They also contacted Hronko, the problem is the high salary

Of course, only time will tell whether it really succeeded. In any case, the mentioned three were replaced by typologically similar footballers. The positive thing for Bohemians is certainly the fact that a number of newcomers signed long-term contracts and thus tied their future with Ďolíček for the next few seasons. Specifically, goalkeeper Michal Reichl, defender Matěj Hybš and midfielder Robert Hrubý became regular players of the club. Only Matyáš Kozák, a replacement for Václav Drchal, arrived from Sparta on a one-year loan.

It was Drchal’s departure that was an unpleasant surprise for the kangaroo group. The dynamic attacker scored six goals in twenty-six league matches and was one of the drivers of the offensive, in addition, he caused problems for the opponents’ defenses with constant attacks. “We didn’t fully expect Drchy’s departure, after the end of the season it looked like he might continue,” Veselý admitted. “We did our best to keep players like him. But even though we finished fourth, we’re not fourth in terms of budget,” he sighed afterward. He could be pleased with the performance of the new man, Kozák, in the summer training, as the young forward became her best scorer thanks to four hits.

During the spring visit to Ďolíčka, the stands also liked goalkeeper Martin Jedlička, but unfortunately for Bohemians, he got caught up in such performances that the (old) new coach of Pilsen, Miroslav Koubek, withdrew him and is counting on him for the next season. “Essentially, we waited a month and a half for Plzeň to decide in the final. At the moment, the reality is that Jedlička remains there,” explained Držmíšek. “But no one can be angry. Jedlička has a contract in Pilsen, it was their sacred right,” added Veselý.

There is also speculation about the return of Petr Hronek, who was bought by the team from the other side of Vršovice, i.e. Slavia Praha, as a support for Bohemians in the winter. The 30-year-old offensive midfielder did not make much of a mark in the packed, stitched squad, and thus does not even figure in Jindřich Trpišovský’s plans for the next six months. Let the fact that he did not get on the field for even a minute in the general match against Dynamo Dresden (1:1) be proof.

“We are in contact with Hronko and Slavia. But he signed a multi-year contract there and I’d say he hit bingo. His height doesn’t allow him to transfer back to us,” Držmíšek admitted without excuses. “Slavia is offering him for a transfer in the first place. If they fail to sell Hronko, anything can happen,” he hinted at a possible loan, probably on the condition that the parent club would pay most of the salary. This was the case, for example, with the spring loan of goalkeeper Florin Nita from Sparta to Pardubice, which was a hit in the ass for East Bohemia.

