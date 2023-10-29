‘We Run for Women’ returns, the race against violence against women – Sport Marketing News

The sport it is not only synonymous with health, sociability and inclusion, but it is also an important vehicle for raising awareness on social issues, such as the fight against violence against women.

And it is dedicated precisely to combating this social plague, which is growing more and more in our country ‘We Run for Women’, the race against violence against women, in collaboration with the State Policepresented last October 25th at Palazzo Lombardia.

The undersecretary for Sport and Youth of the Lombardy Region will do the house honors Lara Magoni which he welcomed Marcus Odorisiuspolice commissioner of Monza and promoter of the initiative, organizers and sponsors.

The second edition of the race, which will be held this year Sunday 19 November at Monza Park, is part of the initiatives dedicated to the international day against violence against women which occurs on 25 November. The race consists of a 10 km competitive route certified by Fidal and intended for athletes, a 10 km amateur route, and a 3 km route suitable for families including children and four-legged friends and for those who want to participate to demonstrate against the violence of type.

“An extraordinary event, organized by the State Police, which has represented law enforcement for over 170 years, and dedicated to combating violence against women, promoting a culture of gender respect and raising awareness among the new generations on a very important issue. After the first edition, hosted in Liguria, this time it’s Monza that gets involved. And it does so with the police commissioner Odorisio and his agents, supported by Monza Marathon, for an event that promotes prevention against gender violence. This phenomenon sees constantly growing numbers and must absolutely be stopped. This initiative – he concludes – is doubly virtuous as the proceeds from race registrations will be donated to the 4 anti-violence centers of the Artemide Network of Monza and Brianza, which have always stood by women in difficulty” explains the Undersecretary Magoni.

According to Istat data, in Italy every two days a woman is a victim of feminicide and 31.5% of women have suffered forms of physical or sexual violence during their lives. Most crimes are committed by the victim’s partner or ex, family members or friends.