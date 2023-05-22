Home » We still have five victories to go
Jamal Murray once again proved his invaluable value for the Denver Nuggets, leading the team to an epic win against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third meeting of the playoff series. Murray scored an impressive 37 points, helping the score 119-108 in favor of the Nuggets.

“We’re just keeping everyone in the moment,” Murray said. “You need 16 wins to win a championship and we have five more to go and the Lakers are in our way and will do whatever they can to come back and fight.”

