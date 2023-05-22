Jugos Masái: important Chocoano enterprise

The company Jugos Masái, founded by Demerk Cuesta, is a business that grows and provides economic support for several families, making known the extraordinary flavors that make up the roots of the Chocoana land.

Jugos Masái bets on recovering flavors forgotten by the market, such as borojó, lulo, pineapple, sour guava and Chocoano lulo, products that have survived due to the efforts of Chocoano peasants. These are high-quality, nutritious juices with unique flavors with no added sugar.

“Jugos Masái is the flavor of the ancestral,” says Demerk Cuesta, who was one of the winners of the third version of the Fundación El Nogal Award. “The dreams of an entrepreneur when starting this path are many. One of the things that motivated us the most is that we want to support the development of our Pacific region by helping to weave sustainable supply chains that encourage the growth of farm families around Chocó. We only achieve this through the purchase of fruits that we transform into juices and that we sell in different markets”, he explained.

Jugos Masái provides employment to mothers who are heads of households, as well as young people at risk, and purchases its raw materials from seventy peasant and indigenous families.