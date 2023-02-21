Home Sports «We will decide together how to remember Vialli, it is possible to name the stadium after him»- Corriere TV
«We will decide together how to remember Vialli, it is possible to name the stadium after him»

«We will decide together how to remember Vialli, it is possible to name the stadium after him»- Corriere TV

«We are deciding together, city and citizens, how to remember Gianluca Vialli who was an ambassador in the world for Cremona. Flags at half-mast, citizen mourning, the proposal that his handprints, which we collected in a past initiative, be valued to remain in the hearts of citizens; everything will be decided together, even the proposal, which has been made, to name the city’s stadium after Vialli»: thus Gianluca Galimberti, mayor of Cremona, the birthplace of Gianluca Vialli.

January 7, 2023 – Updated January 7, 2023 , 7:56 pm

