«We are deciding together, city and citizens, how to remember Gianluca Vialli who was an ambassador in the world for Cremona. Flags at half-mast, citizen mourning, the proposal that his handprints, which we collected in a past initiative, be valued to remain in the hearts of citizens; everything will be decided together, even the proposal, which has been made, to name the city’s stadium after Vialli»: thus Gianluca Galimberti, mayor of Cremona, the birthplace of Gianluca Vialli.