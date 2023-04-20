We will end the streak on Friday, Plekanec believes. We will try the impossible, the Zlín coach opposes

“We had a great start. Especially in the first third, everything was going well for us. It occurred to us, we quickly built up a decisive lead,” enjoyed Kladno captain Tomáš Plekanec, who contributed to the demolition of the opponent with two goals and an assist.

From the score of 5:0 for the Central Bohemian team, he no longer had the playing owner Jaromír Jágr by his side, who preferred to rest before the next duel when the score was decided. “I don’t even know why Jarda didn’t go to the ice anymore,” he smiled.

The author of the second goal of the Knights, Matyáš Filip, appreciated that the Kladno team did not let up in the rest of the match and forced the Zlín goalkeeper Huf to replace him after the fifth goal. “We’re just a little sorry that we didn’t keep a clean sheet for our goalkeeper Brízgal. He deserved it,” he found a small negative in an extremely successful duel.

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK Kladno players are rejoicing at the goal.

Plekanec believes that on Friday evening Kladen will definitely be sure that they will play in the extra league next season as well. “We have such an experienced team that we will make it,” he is convinced. But he certainly does not intend to underestimate anything. “In Zlín, we caught the home team by surprise, but the first two games were balanced for us. We have to prepare very well again,” he plans.

However, the Rams are not going to give up just yet. “Unfortunately, the first match didn’t work out for us at all. Maybe few people will believe us, but we really wanted to succeed. However, Kladno has an experienced team, this time they significantly outplayed us,” admitted striker Petr Kratochvíl, who at least mitigated the Zlín debacle in the end.

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK From the left, Martin Procházka from Kladno, Zlín goalkeeper Daniel Huf and Jakub Husa from Zlín.

He immediately added that the Rams will do everything to extend the series on Friday. “Already because of our fantastic fans who support us incredibly, we will do our best to win,” he promised.

Říha: We will try the impossible

Moravian team coach Miloš Říha was already thinking about Friday’s match. “We will attempt the impossible. It will be a new day, it will start again with no goals,” he mused. He was going to discuss the unsuccessful match with his players.