Wearing the same silk scarf to visit the silk factory

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-03 06:49

Hangzhou Daily News On March 30, Hangzhou Asian Games mascots “Cong Cong”, “Chen Chen” and “Lian Lian” came to Wansali Silk Industry Museum and Wansali Silk Digital Smart Factory to learn silk culture and experience a The intelligent production process of Asian Games silk scarves.

“The design is mainly based on the elements of Hangzhou’s urban culture, Hangzhou Asian Games competition items, and Asian Games mascots.” The staff of Wansli said, “The most popular is this ‘Hangzhou Welcomes You’ silk scarf. The design elements include The classic elements of Hangzhou, such as Olympic sports venues and Qiantang River, are used, and the core double-sided digital printing technology of Wansali is used.”

According to the respective colors and characteristics of the “three little ones”, the designer used linear techniques and the superposition of geometric figures to express a sense of rhythm and jumping in movement, expressing rich layers.

Recently, Wansli has also launched a personalized silk scarf customization mini-program “Hima Xinyi”. Users can choose the style and style they want, and enter keywords, and AI designers can design and generate a silk scarf. The process only takes three seconds. From ordering, production to delivery to consumers, it only takes 48 hours at the fastest.

Silk elements have appeared in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games. In the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the blue and white porcelain and pink award ceremony dresses designed and produced by Wansali amazed the whole world. At the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, the “Volunteer Color” designed by Wansili and the Asian Organizing Committee became the symbol and commitment of Asian Games volunteers. And at the Hangzhou Asian Games, what kind of silk elements will appear? Everyone can look forward to it!