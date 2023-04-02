Home Entertainment Famous Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at the age of 71 – Teller Report Teller Report
Entertainment

by admin
Famous Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

April 2

Chinanews.com, April 2. According to news from Japan’s Kyodo News Agency on the 2nd, the famous Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto died on March 28 at the age of 71. Ryuichi Sakamoto is a famous Japanese musician, composer and actor, as well as the keyboard player of the legendary electronic band “Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO)”.

Born in 1952, Ryuichi Sakamoto graduated from the Music Department of Tokyo University of the Arts. In 1988, he won the Oscar for Best Original Score for “The Last Emperor”.

In 2014, Ryuichi Sakamoto suffered from throat cancer. In the following six years, as the disease improved, he had gradually returned to normal life. But he announced again in January 2021 that he had been diagnosed with rectal cancer. Ryuichi Sakamoto has said he has been battling cancer. “In the days to come, I will ‘live with cancer’,” wrote Ryuichi Sakamoto.

