Wednesday’s gossip: Maguire, Kane, Barnes, Saint-Maximin, Diaz, Diaby, Hojlund, Aubameyang

Chelsea are considering a move for 30-year-old Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire as France defender Wesley Fofana, 22, faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after knee surgery. (90 Min)external-link

Bayern Munich have held peace talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in their bid to sign 29-year-old England striker Harry Kane. (Sun)external-link

Newcastle United could soon complete a deal for 25-year-old Leicester City and England winger Harvey Barnes. His arrival could mean the departure of 26-year-old French forward Allan Saint-Maximin, who has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League. (Mail) external-link

Al-Ahly have bid 25m euros for Newcastle’s Saint Maximin. (L’Equipe – in French)external-link

Liverpool are unlikely to accept the 50m euros that Al-Hilal are preparing to offer for 26-year-old Colombia forward Luis Diaz. (Record – in Portuguese)external-link

Aston Villa have made an improved bid of almost £43m for 24-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby. (Athletic – subscription) external-link

Manchester United will make a bid for Atalanta’s 20-year-old Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund. If Atalanta do not reduce their 70m euro valuation, United will turn their attention to 24-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt and France forward Randal Kolo Muani. (ESPN) external-link

Marseille are set to hold talks with Chelsea about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, having agreed a three-year deal with the 34-year-old Gabon striker. (Guardian)external-link

Chelsea want more than £40m for 23-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher, with West Ham keen to sign him. (Sky Sports)external-link

Bayern Munich are willing to sell 28-year-old Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich. (Kicker – in German)external-link

Manchester United’s Brazil defender Alex Telles, 30, is close to a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nasr. (Athletic – subscription)external-link

Tottenham are in talks with Napoli over selling 27-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. (Radio Punto Nuovo via Football Italia) external-link

Liverpool have widened the age profile of transfer targets to replace 29-year-old Brazil defensive midfielder Fabinho, who is set to join Saudi club Al-Ittihad for £40m. Fulham’s 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha is a possibility. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Atletico Madrid’s 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix, who had a loan spell at Chelsea last season, says it has “always been my dream” to play for Barcelona, (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Guild’s 36-year-old Uruguay striker Luis Suarez is close to joining former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. (Gaston Edul)external-link

Luton Town are set to sign Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, 29, from Aston Villa. (Telegraph – subscription)external-link

The back page of the Guardian

