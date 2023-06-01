Wei Mengxi, the champion of the place where the dream started, became the promotion officer of Dachen Island Cultural Tourism_Zhejiang Online

“Welcome to Dachen Island!” In the past two days, a Dachen Island cultural tourism promotional film with Wei Mengxi as the first perspective was filmed at various representative spots on the island. Wei Mengxi has a great say in the promotion and promotion of Dachen Island. This is where her dream of “sailing away” began.

In 2004, 10-year-old Wei Mengxi first arrived at the Dachen Island Sailing and Windsurfing Base to start OP-level (children’s level) sailing training. In the following four years, her training figure has become one of the beautiful scenery of this island.





Fighting against the wind and rain, fighting against the waves, sailing is a sport that tests the players’ hard work and tenacity. After 18 years of hard work and pursuit of dreams, Wei Mengxi has won numerous medals and honors in important domestic and foreign events such as the National Games, Asian Games, and Olympic Games. Especially in September 2021, as the “Four Dynasties Veteran” of the National Games, she finally realized her dream and joined hands with her partner to win the 14th National Games sailing women’s 470 class event with an overwhelming advantage.

Behind “Thousands of Sails”, there are actually a lot of blessings from Dachen Island.

“The unique natural environment of Dachen Island has tempered my skills and abilities; the spirit of reclamation in Dachen Island has inspired me not to give up when encountering difficulties.” Now, after changing jobs, Wei Mengxi continues to take on the mission of sailing coach Stick to the island and start a business. “I want to give full play to my strengths and train more sailing champions.”





Wei Mengxi (first from left) is watching the shooting effect of the promotional film

The linkage between leisure sports and cultural tourism is about to bloom flowers of common prosperity in Dachen Island. “Dachen Island is a high-level reserve talent base for sailing and windsurfing in China, and Wei Mengxi was cultivated and grown here. Inviting her to serve as a cultural tourism promotion officer can promote Dachen Island in a new field with a higher dimension.” Dachen Town Party Committee Jiang Ying, deputy secretary and mayor of the town, said.

As a member of Dachen Xinxiangxian, Wei Mengxi’s return to the island to teach and promote Dachen is the epitome of her nurturing her hometown with a pure heart. “We hope that by integrating the resources of Xinxiang talents, we will give full play to the influence of Xinxiang talents, and gather united front forces to contribute to the construction of the island.” Li Lili, a member of the Dachen Town Party Committee (Xuantong), said.





From May 18th to 19th, the 12th Taizhou Sports Tourism and Leisure Festival was held at Dachen Island, the starting point. Re-taking the walking competition of the land reclamation tour, nearly 200 contestants set off from the Jiawu Rock Scenic Area and walked along the trail all the way to the land reclamation monument, enjoying the beautiful scenery and feeling the spirit of Dachen Island land reclamation.

“Dachen used to be ‘close to the sea but not close to the sea’, so we wanted to take this opportunity to create a provincial sports and leisure town as an opportunity to fully tap the advantages of various resources, make up for the gap in the pro-sea experience project, and promote consumption at the same time. Enhance the experience of tourists.” Jiang Ying said that this year the town will plan more marine leisure tourism projects, allowing tourists to experience the fun of the sea immersively.