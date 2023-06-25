Wembanyama: I will give my all in every aspect of the game

Victor Wembanyama’s first words as a San Antonio Spurs player: “I will give my best in every aspect of the game, from the field to community activities, with the fans, I will always give my best. The last 72 hours have been hectic, the Draft, the media, on the one hand it’s tiring but on the other I try to enjoy every moment, everyone around me is doing a perfect job.

Here the presentation of the French big man and his compatriot Sidy Cissoko, winger chosen in the second round.

Sidy and Victor are doing their first press conference in San Antonio. Tune in to watch live now! — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 24, 2023

