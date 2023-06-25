Home » Wembanyama: I will give my all in every aspect of the game
Sports

by admin
Victor Wembanyama’s first words as a San Antonio Spurs player: “I will give my best in every aspect of the game, from the field to community activities, with the fans, I will always give my best. The last 72 hours have been hectic, the Draft, the media, on the one hand it’s tiring but on the other I try to enjoy every moment, everyone around me is doing a perfect job.

Here the presentation of the French big man and his compatriot Sidy Cissoko, winger chosen in the second round.

