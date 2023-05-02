Wembley’s 100 years told by the designers (more excited than the fans) – Corriere TV

17
“There’s nothing like Wembley Stadium with its 90,000 people chanting and cheering.” The Populous architecture studio, which co-designed the renovation of the iconic London stadium, presents it to the public in the week of its centenary (it was inaugurated on 28 April 1923). Richard Breslin, one of the project managers, talks about the emotions felt in creating the new symbol of British football.
