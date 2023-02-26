Epilogue with yellow for the Palisades Tahoe men’s slalom, test valid for the 2022-2023 Alpine Ski World Cup. The Greek Guinness, toofifth at the end of the first heat, became the protagonist of a second run of absolute technical depth and is jumped to the lead of the race staged on the US snow. The Greek arrived at the finish line shaking his head because he thought he did having got on the fork in a difficult passage of the descent. Norway’s Timon Haugan, Germany’s Linus Strasser, Switzerland’s Daniel Yule and France’s Clement Noel fail to overtake the Greek, who therefore confirms his leadership of the rankings when the best 30 have dropped.

At that point, however, the mystery opens: did AJ Ginnis get on the fork or not? Who won the slalom? The images that are shown to the public are not 100% clear: the shot is from behind, we see that the Greek passes tightly around a pole and it is assumed that with his right foot he did not pass to the left of the pole. However, there is no certainty, because the Greek raised a lot of snow in that passage and the base of the pole cannot be seen, useful for understanding where he actually passed. The verdict remains sub-judice for about twenty minutes.

The judges viewed other images and came to the decision: Giannis disqualified and victory for the Norwegian Alexander Steen Olsen, capable of recovering even 11 positions compared to the first heat. The Scandinavian, who was one cent behind Giannis (later disqualified) at the finish line, preceded his compatriot Timon Haugan, the Bulgarian Albert Popov and the French Clement Noel.