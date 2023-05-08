“What they have been doing all this time”

Manuel Cortés and Alma Bollo they put heading to Honduras for participate in ‘Survivors 2023’.

“He tells me that the program brings you a lot, that the experience is incredible, that I enjoy it a lot and that I let myself go because we have been people who have never had strategies in life. I will do that ”, the artist revealed during his visit to the program presented by Paz Padilla, to which he also went to surprise his grandparents.

Apart from his mother’s advice, the grandparents of Manuel Cortés and Alma Bollo also spoke of their grandson’s participation in the new edition of the Telecinco reality show. “I have already said that it will not last a month. Who is going to know it better than me, but I would like him to surprise me with that and what will happen after that month,” said Fernando Bollo.

The truth is that both Manuel Cortés and Alma Bollo have very high standards regarding the background that their family has in ‘Survivors’. The clearest case is that of Raquel Bollo, who stayed at the gates of the final of the first edition that Telecinco broadcast with celebrities in 2007.

The collaborator was ranked fifth after she lost the vote against Rebecca Loosassistant and supposed affair of David Beckham when he lived in Madrid, by 59% of the votes when there were only two weeks left to finish the contest.

After reviewing the last hour of Alma Bollo and Manuel Cortés in ‘Survivientes’, Raquel Bollo assessed her children’s contest live on the set of ‘Fiesta’ and defended them from all criticism.

The collaborator has been very clear in assessing, at first, her son’s relationship with Katerina and his distance from Adara. “Manuel, as far as I know him, he really likes Katerina,” Raquel assured.

And she was not the only one who thought so, Alejandra Rubio had her own theory about the relationship between Manuel Cortés and Katerina: “Manuel has become very hooked on this girl, but I think she does not like Manuel enough and that seems dangerous to me … The same, if it is true, that it can be funny for the fact of being in a reality show, on an island … in the end you look for affinity and you get confused. And all this is better for her than for him, because this is hurting him.

“I really, although he is doing a good contest, he, who knows him well, knows that he doesn’t like the conflict, he tries to flee from the conflict and avoids it until they look for him and he jumps in different ways”, comments Raquel Bollo in ‘ Party’.

In addition, Adara has moved to Playa Escondida. There he has met Isa Pantoja, but before Ion Aramendi has given him the opportunity to discover something that he was unaware of until now.

The survivor has heard how Manuel, with whom she had had a good relationship until a few days ago, warned her sister Alma Bollo about her: “The group has a message for you and for Jonan: that he is next. Since there are chances that Asraf will leave, when he gets here (Adara), he needs someone else.” Adara hallucinated what she heard: “My goodness, how strong. There are some movies being made…Warning other people, this is so crazy, really. I’m freaking out ”, she began while she claimed not to understand anything.

Ion then reminded him that it was a supposed message from the entire group: “Of course, in a conspiracy, what they’ve been doing all this time, attacking two people. It amazes me that they go this far,” he said. “That he tries to influence other people, that he tries to turn them against me… It seemed so crazy to me, really.” The meeting of Adara and Isa Pantoja

And it was precisely while he was expressing himself, when Isa Pantoja appeared by surprise. Asraf’s girlfriend has traveled to Honduras to meet him again, but she has first met the one who is her greatest support throughout the adventure: “What an illusion it makes me see you”, she commented while they hugged . Ivana Icardi could not avoid giving her opinion about all this on the set of ‘Survivientes: Conexión Honduras’. The Argentine has spoken about how she believes that Adara will react when she meets Manuel again: “Now she reacted quite well, but then I think she is going to ride a chicken,” she said. Elena has not hesitated to give her an answer: “You are totally incapable of seeing things objectively.”