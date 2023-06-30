What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions: Friday, June 30

30/06/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

21:00 – Future vs. Breidablik – Champions League

At stake there is a place for the round of 16 qualifying to Champions. The match, despite the fact that it is a neutral venue, will be played in Iceland.

He Wide eye will have the support of the public and, in addition, already defeated the Montenegrins last year during the qualifying phase for the Conference (2-3). In the semifinals, Buducnost defeated by 0-3 against Atletic Escaldes, while the Óskar Thorvaldsson thrashed 1-7 at Tre Penne.

1. The Breidablik victory in 90 minutes is paid to [1.78]

The last five games for the Icelandic team have been a real party: 2-2, 3-1, 2-2, 5-2 y 1-7. Everything indicates that there will be fireworks.

2. Over 2.5 goals is quoted at [1.6]

00:30 (Saturday) – Martinique vs. Panama – Gold Cup

After starting the tournament with both victoriesone of the two teams will certify their pass to the quarterfinals tonight.

In total, both nations have met four times: three victories for Panama and a draw. If logic prevails, The Canaleros They should take all three points.

1. The Panama win is paid to [1.3]

During the four clashes between these two countries, Martinique was not able to score a single goal: 1-0, 3-0, 5-0 y 0-0.

2. Both teams do not score is quoted at [1.75]

02:30 (Saturday) – El Salvador vs. Costa Rica – Gold Cup

Both countries began their journey in this tournament with defeat and are forced to add to reach the last date with options to qualify.

Have passed fourteen years and ten parties since the last time At Selecta defeated Costa Rica. And if that was not enough, El Salvador has not won a match since June 2022 (Granada, 3-1) and started this Gold Cup with a major disappointment after losing to Martinique (1-2). As for the ticos, they played the last World Cup in Qatar and they arrive as clear favorites in the forecasts.

1. The victoria from Costa Rica is paid to [2.0]

Joel Campbell is one of the main offensive references for Costa Rica. The lion striker He has been involved in the last two goals for his countryone in the form of assistance and another holed himself.

2. Joel Campbell scores at any time is quoted at [3.5]

