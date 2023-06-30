Home » Boy killed by a policeman, third night of violence in France: over 400 people arrested. The agent asks the family for forgiveness
40,000 agents deployed, cars set on fire, police stations attacked, looted, over 400 people arrested: in France you register there third night of violence for the slaying, last Tuesday at Nanterrein the suburbs of Paris, of the young man Nahel. The 17-year-old boy who was driving a Mercedes without a license did not stop as requested by two officers. And one of them shot and killed him.

Clashes occurred in numerous cities, including the suburbs of Paris. Schools and town halls were also attacked, shops looted. Buses and metro stopped running at 9pm in the neighborhoods where the violence erupted.

More than 400 people were stopped for checks, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the policeman who killed the boy two days ago “is devastated” and asks “forgiveness to the family” of the young man. The agent’s lawyer, who is in prison, told BFM TV. “He doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people – declared the lawyer – he didn’t want to kill”.

