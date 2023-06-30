Green light to the Labor Decree. M5s protests with banners, session suspended

Giuseppe Conte, leader of the M5s

Green light for Labor, protests by the M5s

Il Work decreewith the definitive green light of the Camerais converted into law. Several innovations introduced by the measure passed by the meeting of Cdm of last May 1: we go from farewell to Basic income which is replaced by the inclusion check to a further cut in the tax wedge, but only up to 2023, to the changes on fixed-term contracts up to the extension of the smart working.

The session in the Chamber, live on TV, for the final explanations of votes at of Work was suspended after you come on M5s banksat the end of Giuseppe Conte’s speech, the large yellow banner with the inscription ‘No more precarious lives’ that had accompanied the mobilization in Piazza del Movimento in recent days was unrolled.

READ ALSO: Howls in the Chamber against Soumahoro. Faraone’s denunciation: “Racist drift”

Despite the suspension of a few minutes from the Chamber, the protest of the 5 digit against the Work decree does not subside and so the current president, Anna Ascaniis forced to suspend work again for a very few moments, “stigmatizing” what happened.

Inclusion allowance instead of basic income

Below are the new rules contained in the decree. It is established the Inclusion Allowance from 1 January 2024, a measure of economic support and social and professional inclusion and to combat poverty and social exclusion of the weakest groups.

The text provides for the recognition – at the request of one of the members of the family nucleus – of the benefit to guarantee the need for inclusion of the members of family nucleuses with disabilityas well as minors or at least sixty years of age or members in a disadvantaged condition and included in care and assistance programs of the local social-health services certified by the public administration.

READ ALSO: Draghi eats alone at the airport, the image immediately goes viral on social media

Per access to the benefit must meet – at the time of submitting the request and for the entire duration of use of the benefit – various requirements, with reference to citizenship, residence and stay, economic condition, enjoyment of durable goods and other indicators of the level of life, to the non-submission to personal precautionary measure, to a preventive measure, and to the lack of definitive sentences of conviction, requisites that must be possessed jointly.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

