7
After the Federal Wrestling and Alpine Festival last August in Pratteln, the organizers in Basel were faced with a deficit of CHF 3.8 million. Bankruptcy threatened. What went wrong?
When the procedure is over and Rolf Gasser, one of the highest Schwing officials in the country, climbs off the stage, he says in a firm voice: “We can stand together. In good and in bad times.”
See also Confirmed! Zhu Ting will wear the No. 4 jersey with an annual salary of one million euros to create a league record – yqqlm