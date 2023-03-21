Home Sports What went wrong with the “Federal” in Pratteln
Sports

What went wrong with the “Federal” in Pratteln

by admin
What went wrong with the “Federal” in Pratteln

After the Federal Wrestling and Alpine Festival last August in Pratteln, the organizers in Basel were faced with a deficit of CHF 3.8 million. Bankruptcy threatened. What went wrong?

The finest wrestling sport was offered in Pratteln in August 2022, but there were deficiencies in the organizational area.

Simon Tanner / NZZ

When the procedure is over and Rolf Gasser, one of the highest Schwing officials in the country, climbs off the stage, he says in a firm voice: “We can stand together. In good and in bad times.”

See also  Confirmed! Zhu Ting will wear the No. 4 jersey with an annual salary of one million euros to create a league record – yqqlm

You may also like

EURO 2024 in Germany: European Championship qualification –...

Water polo, victory for Erea in the Promotion...

SDM NEWS BET 14_03_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

National Team: The Battle for Dual Citizenship Talent

A running race that very few finish

Questions and answers about the European Football Championship...

Pisa-Benevento: supporters, football and current events

Experienced player stays on board: Makoto Hasebe extends...

here is the most valuable youth academy in...

European Football Championship: Haaland is missing Norway at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy