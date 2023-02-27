Arthur, Zakaria e McKennie represent three large thorns in the Juventus of the future. All three players currently play in the Premier League on loan with option to buy. The problem is that their redemptions currently appear difficult. Of the three, the only one who is playing with some continuity is the American, while the other two are on the sidelines of their respective teams. The risk that they will come back to weigh on the club’s budget in the summer is real. At that point it would be necessary to find another solution for the three players mentioned above, without forgetting that their market value will drop further.

To these problems must be added the question of reinforcements. At this stage, the club is in a sort of limbo and is evaluating various players, based on how the well-known judicial issues will be resolved.

McKennie away from Juventus: 50%

Weston McKennie he left Juventus in the January transfer market, transferring for a total of 36.5 million. In fact, the loan cost 1.5 million, while the redemption was set at 35 million. Wanted by compatriot Marsch, shortly after the coach was sacked and replaced by the Spanish Javi Gracia. So far McKennie has played 377 minutes, starting 4 of the 5 games in which he has taken part. Compared to Arthur and Zakaria, therefore, his playing time to date is in line with expectations. However, a lot will also depend on the future of Leeds who are fighting to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Zakaria away from Juventus: 25%

Also Zakaria he moved to the Premier League in the summer. To be precise, his transfer has been formalized for a total amount of 31 million between a onerous loan (3 million) and the right of redemption (28 million). This figure could increase by a further 6 million between loan (1 million) and redemption (5) upon the achievement of certain sporting results. However, the Swiss had very little space in the Blues. To be precise, we are talking about a total of 500 minutes in the season. Certainly not an exceptional performance, in a team where chaos reigns and has a remarkable player base. For this reason, his future remains in the balance. It is unlikely that with such competition, Chelsea will decide to redeem the Swiss, but the situation could change if the team does not qualify for the cups, which is probable given the serious delay. At that point, with the impossibility of making new expensive purchases, it could be more convenient to keep Zakaria. The situation is therefore in flux.

Arthur away from Juventus: 15%

Arthur in the summer he moved to Liverpool on a onerous loan deal (4.5 million) with a purchase option set at €37.5 million, payable in two financial years. dupon his arrival at Anfield, the Brazilian amassed 13 minutes of playing time in the season with the first team. Arrived totally out of shape in England, his only appearance dates back to September 7 last year in the Champions League, in the defeat of Naples. Since then the Brazilian has disappeared from the radar due to a bad muscle injury that forced him to have an operation and kept him off the pitch for four months. He recently appeared with the Reds’ reserve team, but has not seen him in the first team at the moment. At this point it becomes highly unlikely that Liverpool will redeem him. Arthur seems destined to return to Turin and Juventus will be forced to find another destination for him.

Carnesecchi to Juventus: 55%

Second calciomercato.comthe Juventus he would choose his future goalkeeper. The bianconeri are determined to go up Marco Carnesecchi. Born in 2000, he is the favorite to play the role of black and white number one. The club’s plan would be to sign him in the summer and leave him on loan for another year in Serie A. This would mean making one last season with Szczesny (whose contract will expire in 2024) and Perin (2025). Also pushing towards this solution is the fact that there is less competition for the Atalanta goalkeeper than for Vicario. The Orobic club is asking for 20 million for its player. Juventus wants to tighten up to secure the boy.

Rafa Marin to Juventus: 10%

Second The National.catthe Juventus would have targeted Rafa Marindefender born in 2002 for Real Madrid Castilla. The bianconeri would have entered into competition with various big names in European football such as PSG, Leipzig, Chelsea, Monaco and Leverkusen. The Spaniard does not seem to be included in the plans of the Casa Blanca and for this reason he could be sold. His contract will expire in 2024 and this would allow him to be signed for an amount close to 10 million euros. Juventus, in search of young and future-oriented profiles, is following the evolution of the situation with interest.

