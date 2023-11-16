Where to Watch Peru vs. Bolivia South American Qualifiers Match: TV Broadcast Details

Peru vs. Bolivia will face each other this Thursday, November 16, within the framework of the fifth day of the 2026 South American Qualifiers. Although the fans of both squads long for their team to win, since both the ‘Bicolor’ and the ‘Green ‘They haven’t had a good start in the Qualifiers (they are in second to last and last place, respectively). Of course, there is also a lot of uncertainty regarding the channels that will broadcast this match. And unlike previous dates, only one open signal company in our country will broadcast the match of the Inca team.

The Peruvian National Team comes to this tough match after losing 0-2 against Argentina, in the duel valid for date 4 of the 2026 Qualifiers. Despite the fact that Juan Reynoso tried a game plan similar to that of Brazil, a rival to which almost stole a draw, the ‘Albiceleste’ had no problems in showing off their stripes as world champions and took the three points thanks to Lionel Messi’s double.

Bolivia, for its part, comes to this match after losing 1-0 to Paraguay as a visitor. Even though the ‘Green’ tried to steal a point from Paraguayan soil, Antonio Sanabria ended their aspirations by scoring the only goal of the match and, in the process, sentencing the departure of Gustavo Costas from the bench.

Why will América TV and ATV not broadcast the match between Peru vs. Bolivia?

That said, many fans were surprised after not seeing América TV (Channel 4) and ATV (Channel 9) on their grids. As a result, it was learned that only Latina Televisión (Channel 2) has the rights to the Bolivian team, as well as that of Brazil. Therefore, every time both countries play at home, only the aforementioned company will be able to broadcast the match on an open signal.

On which channels to watch Peru vs. Bolivia for Qualifiers 2026?

The confrontation between Peru vs. Bolivia will be broadcast LIVE and LIVE through the signals of Latina (Channel 2) and Movistar Deportes (Channel 3) in Peruvian territory, while in the Bolivian area, the transmission will be carried out by Tigo Sports and FBF Play. Likewise, we recommend not watching it on Futbol Libre TV, a pirate signal. Remember that at Depor we bring you the most complete minute by minute of all and also the incidents of the commitment.

What time does Peru vs. Bolivia in La Paz?

The match between Peru vs. Bolivia is scheduled for Thursday, November 16 and will take place at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz. The duel will begin at 3:00 in the afternoon, Peruvian time, which is equivalent to 4:00 pm in Bolivian territory. Meanwhile, in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Brazil, the match will begin at 5:00 pm.

Peru vs. Bolivia face each other in a decisive match in which both need to win to get out of the bottom of the standings. ABOUT THE AUTHOR

