‘White Noise’ by Noah Baumbach will be the opening film of the 2022 Venice Film Festival: the news came after rather tense days. In fact, those who know things about the behind the scenes of the event said that at least two other titles were vying for the honor of opening Venezie 79. Now the decision has been made and has rewarded the feature film starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin and Lars Edinger.

For Noah Baumbach this is a return to the Lido, after he presented in 2019 ‘Marriage Story’. And of a return that takes place having a rather prestigious curriculum, in which we find titles such as’ The squid and the whale ‘,’ My sister’s wedding ‘,’ The extravagant world of Greenberg ‘,’ Frances Ha ‘,’ Young you become ‘and’ Mistress America ‘.

Festival director Alberto Barbera said: “It is a great honor to open the 79th Venice Film Festival with ‘White Noise’. It was worth the wait to make sure the film was finished in time. Adapted from the great novel. by Don DeLillo, Baumbach made an original, ambitious and compelling work, which plays with measure on several registers: dramatic, ironic, satirical. The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts and fears rooted in the 1980s, but with very clear references to contemporary reality. ”

Starting from the book by Don DeLillo, published in Italy with the title ‘White noise’Noah Baumbach directed and wrote a film that tells “the attempts of a contemporary American family in facing the worldly conflicts of everyday life, grappling with the universal mysteries of love and death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world “(as the official synopsis reads).

‘White Noise’ will be screened on Wednesday 31 August 2022 and will open the kermesse which will last until 10 September. It will then be streamed on Netflix: it is not yet clear whether it will also go to the cinema.