At 18:00 on November 25th, Beijing time, in the second round of Group B of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Welsh team will face the Iranian team. So who will win the Welsh vs. Iran team? The following editor shares the analysis of the results of the World Cup match between Wales and Iran.

Qatar World Cup 2022-Wales vs Iran who will win

wales

“Red Dragon Army” does not want to leave regrets

For a long time, Welsh football has lacked a sense of presence in world football. Except for entering Qatar this time, they only participated in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden 64 years ago. From Toshack, Rush to Giggs, and then to Bell, the Welsh team has never lacked stars, and has continuously raised the upper limit in the past 10 years.

The Welsh team is ranked 19th in the world, which is their highest ranking in history. This World Cup may be the curtain call of the golden generation of Welsh football. The 33-year-old team history top scorer Bell, the 33-year-old team history record holder Gunter, the 35-year-old goalkeeper Hennessy, and even Ram Cy is also 31 years old. This is their first World Cup and it could be their last.

The head coach of the Welsh team, Paige, has played for Watford, Sheffield United, Cardiff City and other teams in the player era. After retiring in 2011, he started his coaching career in Port Vale. He has experienced in Northampton and Nottingham Forest. The experience started from taking over the Welsh U17 team. In November 2020, Page became the interim head coach of the Welsh team and led the team to play in the UEFA Europa League, World Cup and Euro 2020, which was postponed for one year, with a total record of 10 wins, 9 draws and 7 losses. This summer, Page took off the word “temporary” and officially started his era in the Welsh team.

Although he has gone to the American Major League to play, Bell is still the most comprehensive and experienced player in the Welsh team. He contributed 5 goals and 3 assists in the qualifiers, helping the team with super performance. into the World Cup. The team also has famous players such as Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Ramsey and Joe Allen. Although the Welsh team seems a bit civilian, the players’ abilities have been tempered.

The whole team knows how important this World Cup is. Although the Red Dragons are not as strong as those world-class teams, they have excellent cohesion. In the three group matches, the Welsh team will face the United States, Iran and England successively. They will definitely do their best to make the second World Cup journey without regrets after 64 years.

iran team

‘Persian cavalry’ defend Asian football

The Iranian team known as the “Persian Cavalry” is a frequent visitor to the World Cup. It has participated in the World Cup 6 times in history. The last time it was absent was the 2010 World Cup. Their best ranking was the 14th in the 1978 World Cup. The Iranian team won 8 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in the top 12 of this World Cup in Asia. This is a manifestation of the strength of the Iranian team. They can share the title of “Asia’s strongest” with the Japanese team.

The head coach of the Iranian team is the 69-year-old Portuguese Carlos Queiroz. He once discovered superstars such as Figo and Rui Costa. He is the founder of the golden generation of Portugal. This is his second time coaching the Iranian team. The Iranian team has a lot of forward talents, the most famous being Azmoun. The 27-year-old striker has worked hard in the Russian Super League for a long time in his career. He has played for Rubin Kazan, Rostov, Zenit St. Petersburg and other teams. He is currently playing for Leverkusen, but injuries may affect his World Cup journey . The team also has Porto striker Taremi and Feyenoord striker Jahanbakhsh, two players who play in the Europa League. Taremi has just completed the 100-match milestone representing Porto recently. In the midfield of the Iranian team, there are not many players who play in the European league. They are mainly from their own league teams, and many of them are from the local giants Tehran Independiente.

As the team with the most average strength, if the US team and the Welsh team can get one win and one tie, the Iranian team will have a high probability of qualifying. You know, the first World Cup victory in the history of the Iranian team was in 1998 when it defeated the US team.

Qatar and Iran face each other across the Persian Gulf. The geographical location and climate of the two places are close, and it is relatively convenient for many football-loving people in Iran to watch football. The football associations of Iran and Qatar have a friendly relationship. The Iranian team often organizes training camps in Doha. Compared with the opponents in the same group, the Iranian team is considered to have “half of the home court”. (Source: Beijing Evening News, Reporter: Chen Jiakun)

Preliminary Analysis of Wales vs Iran Match

In the current world rankings, the Welsh team ranks 19th, and the Iranian team ranks 20th, which is evenly matched. But after losing 2:6 to the England team in the first game, the Iranian team not only hurt their vitality, but also lost their generals. According to foreign media reports, Iran’s main goalkeeper Beranwand, who suffered a head injury in the battle with England, will miss the rest of the game.

For the Iranian team, this is undoubtedly a heavy blow. Beranwand is one of the most important stars of the Iranian team. The Iranian team suffered a disastrous defeat in the first game, and Beranwand’s premature departure was an important reason.

The Welsh team, which returned to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years, performed well in the first game, drawing with the United States, the king of Central and North America, when they fell behind 0:1. What’s even more gratifying is that the 33-year-old former Real Madrid star Bale is not old. It was he who made a penalty and scored a penalty to equalize the score for the team.

In Group B, England thriving. If the Welsh team wants to qualify for the group, they will strive to beat the Iranian team and score as many goals as possible. As the world‘s highest-ranked team in Asia, the Iranian team has always been tenacious and tough. Once the Iranian team loses again, it may be out early after two rounds of group matches. (Source: China News Network, reporter Wang Zumin)

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin