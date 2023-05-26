Who gets fired? The relegation from the league will be decided on Sunday in the Moravian battle in Brno

Photogallery Photo: Vladimír Pryček, CTK Brno coach Martin Hašek. Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Zlín coach Pavel Vrba during the superstructure match in Pardubice.

“However, we must not approach the game in such a way that we will defend a draw. That would be a road to hell. If we leave the match like we did with Ostrava, I’m not worried about our fate,” Zlín midfielder Robert Hrubý claims.

While the people of Brno have not known the joy of victory in seven league duels in a row and won only two games in them, Zlín, who struggled for a long time in the spring, scored points in five of the last six games. Thus, both teams will enter the decisive game at the weekend in completely different moods. It is therefore not surprising that the majority of experts and fans now clearly favor the team from Baťa město.

However, Jan Trousil, the former stopper of Brno and Slovácko and until recently the coach of the second division Vyškov, has a different opinion. “I see the chances roughly sixty to forty in favor of Zbrojovka. Her advantage will be the home environment. The Brno fans are angry now, but I am convinced that they will find a fighting spirit in themselves and drive their team to victory in large numbers,” he does not hide that he wishes for the salvation of his former club more. “It will be more about heads than football skills. After all, the vast majority players on both sides has never played such an important match,” he recalled.

The people of Brno are hoping for the awakening of the league’s top scorer, Jakub Řezníček, who last scored against Pardubice in mid-April. “Zbrojovka plays under coach Hašek from a deeper block. Cuba doesn’t have that much support up front now,” Trousil found the main reason why Řezníček has been waiting for more than a month for the jubilee twentieth goal of the season. “But it’s not good at all if the team relies almost exclusively on one fighter,” he added.

On Sunday, the people of Brno must go to Zlín with an active game. “Despite our stumbling, I see a certain increase in performance recently,” Brno coach Martin Hašek remains optimistic.

However, the shoemakers believe that they will not return to the bottom of the table. “Recently, we have shown tremendous moral strength. We also started wishing for luck. Hopefully it will continue like this. We can do it in Brno,” Hrubý is convinced.