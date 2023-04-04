From the first edition of the National Hockey Association in 1910, the seven participants in the competition, a distant ancestor of the NHL, almost all already have their nickname. The first objective is then to distinguish the clubs of the same city between them: in Montreal, the Vagabonds are opposed to the Clubs or the Canadians. The practice spread and even crossed the Atlantic. In 1933, defender Jacques Lacarrière decided to create a new team in Paris. French hockey players are then called the « Flying French » by the British press, because of their air travel. He decides to take this nickname on his own and launches the French Volants de Paris.