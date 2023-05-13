Why is Eurovision held in Liverpool if Ukraine won last year?

Breaking with tradition, the country that won the last contest will not host the gala on May 13

Ukrainian artists auctioned the crystal microphone last May 2022 to raise 838,000 euros

There are only a few days left for the arrival of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and according to tradition, the winner of the previous year’s Festival should be the host of this year’s competition, although the Russian-Ukrainian War that began in February 2022has made the rules change.

Because of the war, holding the event in Ukraine, as indicated by the EBU, is not safe, since “they do not meet certain criteria that guarantee the viability of organizing the event and the safety of both the artists and delegations and the public Assistant”. So this year, although the band Kalush Orchestra will be proclaimed the winner in Turin on behalf of Ukraine, they will not be able to celebrate the festival in their country.

In its place, the United Kingdom will be the country that hosts the contest after coming in second place with the song by Sam Ryder in Italy. The Liverpool Arena stadium will be in charge of hosting the Festival of Eurovision 2023 that will celebrate its grand final this May 13.

Even so, although Ukraine is not the country to which all the artists of this year move, the public television of the United Kingdom, the BBC, has assured that they will try to guarantee that the country that won in 2022 is at the center of the event and will make Ukraine the host of the great event of European music.

Also, after the war, Russia is banned from the tournament Therefore, no representative from your country can participate. Something that has also indirectly affected North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bulgaria, which this year will not participate due to lack of money, since the expenses of the contest have increased for these countries after the departure of Russia.

United Kingdom and Ukraine, the two hosts

As there are two host countries, in the traditional draw to award the positions this year it has come out twice. For what remains as follows, on the one hand hand in hand with the TVORCHI duo, Ukraine will take the stage in 19th positionwhile Mae Muller will be able to finish off acting for the United Kingdom in position 26 in the grand final.

Both Kalush Orchestra and Sam Ryder will be present

Finally, although Ukraine is not the venue for the event, it will be present at all times and following the tradition, they will be the members of the Kalush Orchestra who hand over the crystal microphone to the new winner of the contest.

A microphone that Ukrainian artists auctioned off last May 2022 for raise 838,000 euros that they invested in helping their country to supply the Ukrainian soldiers, so it will not be their own trophy to whoever manages to reach the first place of this edition.