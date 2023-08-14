Why it’s better to train your abs with bridge holds

Deck seals are what Americans call plank and, basically, they are the best way to train your abs. Ok, if you think it’s simple, you’re right: often the simplest things are the most effective. But simple, in this case, does not mean easy, on the contrary: keep the correct position, or with shoulders, pelvis, knees and ankles essentially in a straight lineengages the muscles in really tough isometric and resistance strength work.

Now having said that the bridge seals are the best exercise for the core because they engage a large number of muscles simultaneously and they do it at a deep level, there are at least 5 reasons why it is better to train your abs with planks.

Planks tone your core (but don’t shrink your belly)

Planks work according to the principle of isometric muscle stimulation which progressively recruits more and more muscle fibers and at an ever deeper and more branched level. This means that the core (the abdominal corset muscles such as the rectus abdominis, obliques, transversus, paraspinals, quadratus lumborum and pelvic floor that normally tend to be hypotonic) will be strengthened and sensitized, but it does not mean that the abdominal fat will disappear and jump out the turtle.

Bridge holds also reduce back pain

Being a “systemic” exercise, which does not involve a single muscle but works the entire abdominal and back structure, the bridge holds also have the certified side effect of sensitizing and strengthening the back muscles, progressively reducing the causes of back pain of sportsmen.

Planks improve flexibility

Contrary to almost all the other exercises for the abs, planks, even lateral ones, help to improve the flexibility of the trunk: it is still a functional type exercise and not with the sole aesthetic purpose of the six-pack in evidence .

Improve proprioception and posture

Precisely because of its nature as a functional and isometric exercise, bridge holds bring enormous benefits to proprioception and posture, especially if performed on supports that increase instability such as Swissballs or bosu.

Credits photo: Pexels

