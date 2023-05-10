Why there is something positive about Jason George’s case

Dhat is tragic. A talented German basketball professional faces the ruins of his career. Jason George has tested positive for a disinhibiting stimulant banned in sport. The suspended man faces a four-year ban for doping – at the age of 21. The career of the winger, FC Bayern loaned him to Chemnitz, the national team coach recently called twice, seems to be over before it has really gained momentum: young, talented, but already poisoned. How sad.

Can anything positive be drawn from such a story? Nothing at first glance. On the second a lot, even if it doesn’t help the young person for the time being. Then maybe others who are potentially at risk. Because this case, also that of the ice hockey player Seidenberg and that of the soccer player Vuskovic, proves progress in the laborious fight against doping. The German law against performance manipulation is one of the strictest in the world because it punishes not only dealers but also doped athletes.

Residues of a dangerous substance

But it hardly works as long as private institutions (the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA) and the police and public prosecutor’s offices don’t work hand in hand. This is getting better and better. Not least because NADA is looking for an exchange and is in talks with the Federal Criminal Police Office and the public prosecutor’s office. This closes reaction gaps and accelerates the search. If there were more than three specialized public prosecutor’s offices in the country, the success rate would be higher. That must be the aim of politicians if they are as concerned about the well-being of young talent as they claim.

The story of an athlete being taken away in training may seem terrifying to sports fans, but it offers a chance of deterrence. It is also necessary to look into an athlete’s private sphere while urinating, as has now been shown in the face of attempts to cover it up. Unfortunately, the inspector has to look very closely, even if that went too far for some loud athletes, such as basketball player Per Günther.

Even for Jason George, the proceedings that have been initiated have something positive in store for all the gloom. Should he be found guilty and admit it, his ban would be reduced to three years. For tips on backers in criminal proceedings, part of the sanction threatened in sport could be suspended on probation. There would be time to make the most important of this crash: George, who, like his lawyer, could not be reached on Tuesday, would have the chance to get rid of a problem that could endanger more than his career in the long run. Residues of a dangerous substance were discovered in a sample taken from him. He may be lucky that NADA struck gold so early. We wish him that.