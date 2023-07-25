Title: Willer Ditta joins Cruz Azul for Leagues Cup after obtaining US visa

Date: July 24, 2023

Mexican football club Cruz Azul has announced the arrival of defender Willer Ditta from Colombia, who recently obtained his US visa. Ditta will join Atlanta for the Leagues Cup tournament, which sees clubs from Liga MX and MLS compete against each other.

The delay in the visa process was due to Ditta never having set foot in the United States before. However, after completing the necessary procedures on Monday, the 26-year-old Colombian defender is now ready to support his teammates in the competition.

Ditta, of Italian origin, began his professional career with Barranquilla FC in Colombia’s Second Division. He then moved to Junior FC, also in his home country, before playing for Newell’s Old Boys in Argentine soccer. Now, he is set to embark on his second chance to play abroad with Cruz Azul in Mexico.

Cruz Azul, led by coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, hopes that Ditta’s proven track record as a defender will strengthen their team. So far, Cruz Azul has not been able to secure any points in the current Liga MX Opening 2023 season or in the tournament featuring Mexican and American clubs.

Ditta’s arrival is seen as a significant addition for Cruz Azul, as they aim to improve their performance in both domestic and international competitions. As the Leagues Cup approaches, the club and its fans eagerly anticipate how Ditta will contribute to their campaign.

The Leagues Cup, organized by Liga MX and MLS, brings together some of the top clubs from both leagues to compete against each other. With increasing collaboration and exchange between Liga MX and MLS, events like the Leagues Cup are further strengthening the relationship between the two leagues.

Fans can catch the best analysis and coverage of the Leagues Cup on Chronometer, exclusively available on the Star + streaming platform.

As Ditta travels to the United States to join Cruz Azul, there are high expectations for his performance and his potential impact on the team’s defense. With his arrival, Cruz Azul hopes to turn their fortunes around and secure victories in upcoming matches.

